expand
Ad Spot

December 5, 2020

NELDON: Leader Publications newspapers transitioning to weekly format

By Ambrosia Neldon

Published 7:52 am Saturday, December 5, 2020

Eight months ago, Leader Publications made significant changes to how the Niles Daily Star and Dowagiac Daily News are distributed — reducing frequency from five issues per week to two.

As the pandemic and related restrictions have wreaked havoc on businesses, Leader Publications has felt the residual effects. With advertising dollars down, fewer people leaving the house to buy the newspaper from the boxes, and more and more readers opting to read online, we have made the difficult decision to transition to weekly print publications.

Beginning next week, your newspaper will arrive in your mailbox on Saturday only.

When we reduced publication cycle in April, I promised you would not see less content in your remaining newspapers, and I hope you agree we have kept this promise. Your newspapers have been stuffed cover to cover with local news that directly impacts you — often times 28 pages worth.

As we move to a weekly format, you can expect page count of the remaining editions to increase again. With this increase, you will find even more local news than before. This cycle also enables us to dig deeper into stories, publish more investigative pieces and spend more time on features that tell our community’s story.

While subscribers pay their bills in monthly increments, their accounts are charged by publication. This means that if you paid for a six-month subscription, your subscription will now last one year. If you paid for an annual subscription, your subscription will now last two years.

We also kept our promise that our news site, leaderpub.com, would become a 24-hour news engine, publishing information as it happens. We are committed to upholding this promise as we move forward.

We appreciate the loyalty of our print subscribers, and the continued support of this traditional medium. Without you, we could not do what we do. Although I know many of you will be disappointed by this change, I assure you that we are committed to producing the best possible newspapers that inform southwest Michigan, document important events and connect our community.

Thank you for your continued support. We are proud to be your hometown newspaper and look forward to continuing that tradition for many, many years to come.

More News

GALLERY: Cassopolis holds Christmas Cruise

Notre Dame hosts IUPUI sunday

MHSAA states its case for restarting sports

LMC Niles campus welcomes new director

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cassopolis

GALLERY: Cassopolis holds Christmas Cruise

Education

LMC Niles campus welcomes new director

Cassopolis

Cassopolis resident starts Facebook group to make Christmas dreams come true

Dowagiac

C. Wimberley’s Feed the Hungry campaign rep provides update to Rotary

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Streetscape Project moving along

Buchanan

Bucks Band to host virtual concert

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department, Spectrum Health Lakeland discuss COVID-19 immunity, quarantine practices

News

Post Office Apartments near completion

Cassopolis

Man sentenced to prison on home invasion charges

Cass County

Cass County commissioners rescind 2019 resolution, leaving Woodlands’ mental health authority status intact

Dowagiac

Dowagiac businesses look forward to ‘Holidays By Moonlight’ shopping event

Cass County

Cass County declares local state of emergency

News

Niles DART Holiday Lights Tour to go virtual

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office receives donation of body armor for K9s

News

New MRI technology now available in Niles

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

Giving

Niles Scream Park raises more than $109,000 for local groups

Dowagiac

SMC grad serving patients at the Cleveland Clinic Las Vegas

News

Family mourns Niles native killed following traffic stop in New Mexico

Cassopolis

Niles, Cassopolis students receive United Way scholarship awards

Buchanan

Buchanan Community Schools finds unique solution to serving food during remote learning

Dowagiac

Libby Ann’s set to re-open following COVID closure

Giving

Niles group aspires to spread holiday cheer

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death