December 5, 2020

Phyllis Haskins

By Submitted

Published 8:08 am Saturday, December 5, 2020

July 1, 1953 — Nov. 16, 2020

Phyllis Jean Haskins, born July 1, 1953, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in her home in Edwardsburg.

She leaves her son, Charles Eubanks, of Edwardsburg; her daughter, Phyllicia Eubanks, of Lawton, Michigan; her daughter, Waynette Mortimore, of Niles; and her daughter, Amanda Haskins, of Edwardsburg.

As well as her 12 grandchildren, Joseph Zuhl, Mathew Adkins, Casey Smith II, Lea Zuhl, Mark Zuhl JR, David Eubanks, Destinée Smith, Joshua Eubanks, Tyler Bryan, Alexander Perkins, Reily Perkins, Gemini Curtis; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Joseph Haskins, of Dowagiac, who died in 2018; and her daughter, Laura Eubanks Stineback, of Dowagiac, who died in 2015.

Phyllis had been sick for quite a while and was under the care of hospice.

Just a few facts about Phyllis, her favorite color was red, her favorite singer was Elvis Presley. She had several oversized portraits of Elvis Presley, she watched movies he was in over and over and over again.

She was a very hard-working woman in her younger years. I don’t remember her not working all the time when her children were growing up. She generally worked in factories during the day and bartended at night.

She was very stubborn and very tough on the people she loved. But she was always there for her friends. She will be missed very, very much by so many people. But on the bright side she is no longer in pain, and for that we should all be thankful for.

There will be no funeral service. She will be cremated and then buried at Riverside Cemetery, 241 S. Front St. Dowagiac, MI 49047 (Cass County) next to her, husband Joseph Haskins, and daughter, Laura Eubanks Stineback. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.

