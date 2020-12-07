expand
December 8, 2020

New outpatient treatment available in Berrien County for mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms

ST. JOSEPH – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the emergency use of the monoclonal antibody, bamlanivimab, for the treatment of COVID-19 under an Emergency Use Authorization.

Spectrum Health Lakeland recently began providing infusion services for bamlanivimab in a newly established COVID-19 medication therapies space at the Center for Outpatient Services, located at 3900 Hollywood Road in St. Joseph.

The treatment is currently available for non-hospitalized adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older who have tested positive for COVID-19 with mild to moderate symptoms and who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 symptoms or needing hospitalization. The drug is administered one time through a vein (intravenous or IV) for at least one hour.

“This new outpatient therapy is an exciting development in the fight against COVID-19,” said Jason Lovero, pharmacy director, Spectrum Health Lakeland. “We are optimistic that our ability to treat COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms early on in their diagnosis will decrease the number of patients who develop severe COVID-19 symptoms, and in turn lower the rate of emergency department visits and hospitalizations.”

Spectrum Health Lakeland receives an allotted amount of bamlanivimab each week, which is decided and distributed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms should talk with their primary care provider to determine if they qualify for bamlanivimab treatment. For more information about COVID-19 at Spectrum Health Lakeland, visit spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19.

