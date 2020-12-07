expand
December 8, 2020

Niles Post Office announces extended holiday hours

By Submitted

Published 11:35 am Monday, December 7, 2020

NILES  — The Niles Post Office will be offering extended Sunday retail hours during the month of December to help customers with their holiday shipping.

“With the holiday season well underway, now is the time to start thinking about the best way to mail those cards, letters and packages to loved ones,” said Postmaster Debra Danai. “Extended weekend hours during the holidays provide for quick, easy and convenient solutions.”

In addition to the normal weekly hours, the Niles Post Office, located at 741 Broadway St. will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13 and Sunday, Dec. 20.

The Niles Post Office will be staffed to assist customers in mailing letters, and packages, along

with purchasing stamps, packing and shipping supplies. Left notice parcels will be available for

pick up.

Customers are encouraged by staff to go online to usps.com or call 800-ASK-USPS for information about Post Office hours of operation for the holiday season.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

