December 8, 2020

Notre Dame’s Maddy Westbeld has been named the ACC’s Rookie of the Week. (Photo courtesy Notre Dame/ACC)

Westbeld wins ACC Rookie of the Week

By Submitted

Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C.  — Notre Dame’s Maddy Westbeld has been named by the Atlantic Coast Conference as its Rookie of the Week, marking the first conference accolade for Westbeld.

The Kettering, Ohio, native averaged 20.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals in Notre Dame’s 76-66 loss to No. 24 Michigan and the 65-58 victory over IUPUI. Westbeld shot 16-of-29 on the week, thus converting 55.2 percent from the floor.

The 6-3 forward earned 18 points and seven boards against the Wolverines before powering the Irish to victory over the Jaguars with 22 points, six boards and four assists. In fact, Westbeld scored 12 of the team’s 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Westbeld currently leads all ACC freshmen in not only scoring with her 17.5 points per game, but also the Points+Assists+Rebounds/Game category at 27.3. Furthermore, Westbeld is one of just three freshmen in the country, averaging over 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Westbeld and the rest of the Fighting Irish kick off ACC play at home at 2 p.m. Sunday, against Georgia Tech, on ACCNX.

 

