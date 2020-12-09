expand
Ad Spot

December 10, 2020

$1.34 million renovation project to enhance bariatric, orthopedic units at Niles hospital

By Submitted

Published 3:07 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020

NILES — The Spectrum Health Lakeland Board of Directors recently approved a $1.34 million investment to renovate the bariatric and orthopedic units at Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital. Construction began this month and will feature seven private rooms with large bathrooms, showers and bariatric toilets, an updated nurses’ station and upgraded mechanical systems.

Orthopedic surgeries, such as joint replacement, ligament repair and bone fractures, returned to the Niles hospital in 2018. Since then, surgeons have completed more than 163 procedures. Lakeland Orthopedics, located at 6 Longmeadow Village Drive, Suite 1 in Niles, also began offering expanded hours with a care team available to see patients five days a week.

Lakeland Niles Hospital remains the primary facility for all bariatric (weight loss) surgeries performed at Lakeland. In September 2019, the hospital was accredited as a Low Acuity Center under the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program, which ensures bariatric surgical patients participate in a multidisciplinary program to improve patient outcomes and long-term success. Since 2018, surgeons at the Lakeland Weight Loss Center have performed more robotic-assisted weight loss procedures than any other health system in west Michigan and northern Indiana, according to Spectrum Health representatives.

“Patients who undergo orthopedic or bariatric surgery often experience significant improvements in their quality of life,” said Dennis Disch, MD, chief medical officer/chief operating officer, Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital. “We continue to see an increased need for both services in Niles and the surrounding communities. This renovation project will allow us to offer high-tech modernizations and enhance the overall patient experience for patients needing to stay overnight following a surgical procedure.”

To date, community members have raised over $270,000 in support of the project. For more information, or to donate, visit spectrumhealthlakelandfoundation.org or call (269) 927-5145

More News

Wendy Owen, of Cassopolis

South Bend Cubs moving up to High-A baseball

Gail Ann Seastrom, of Niles

James Grahl, of Niles

Education

GALLERY: Santa Claus is coming (back) to town

Business

Lyons Industries doing its part to support local restaurants amid pandemic restrictions

Berrien County

Niles Brewing Co. to open to-go style Saturday

Buchanan

United Federal appoints new mortgage advisor in Buchanan

Local Government

Niles Township mulls over 2021 budget, yet to be finalized

Cass County

Visitors invited to Lawless Park as Northern Lights sighting possible tonight

Berrien County

$1.34 million renovation project to enhance bariatric, orthopedic units at Niles hospital

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac installs utility payment kiosk in Family Fare

Cassopolis

Edwardsburg woman living with 100 animals in ‘unacceptable’ conditions gets probation

Cassopolis

Judge tells twice-convicted home invader to ‘find another line of work,’ suggests McDonald’s job instead of crime

Berrien County

RAM addresses shifting needs, prepares for Christmas

Berrien County

Salvation Army calls for public support

Giving

Niles police officers to continue Shop with a Cop tradition

Berrien County

Buchanan Senior Center closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Business

Michigan’s epidemic order extension a blow to Dowagiac restaurants

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department launches weekly public health videos

Dowagiac

Dowagiac still in the running as MAMA finalizes site plans for new command center

Cass County

Christmas at the Bonine House canceled, URSCC members encourage public to still enjoy outdoor experience

Berrien County

Niles Charter Township hosts first virtual meeting, discusses fire department, vaccines

Berrien County

United Federal Credit Union names Michael Benassi vice president of enterprise analytics

Cass County

Dowagiac Fire Department welcomes donations for annual Toys for Tots program

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced for evidence tampering, obstruction

Berrien County

Pucker Street Dam work continues to restore Dowagiac Riverbed, remove dam

Breaking News

Gov. Whitmer extends pandemic order 12 days