expand
Ad Spot

December 10, 2020

Buchanan Senior Center closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

By Staff Report

Published 8:22 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020

BUCHANAN — The Buchanan Senior Center is closed for at least two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

According to an email sent by the senior center, the employee learned they tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine test and was not exhibiting symptoms. No other employees were exhibiting symptoms but must quarantine due to contact with the infected staff person.

“This closure will last for a minimum of 2 weeks, and we will alert the public when we reopen, which will be Dec. 21, at the earliest,” the email reads. “We will announce our reopening date and time on our Facebook page and website, as well as via an eblast.”

During the closure, the following services will still be offered, but may be offered differently:

  • Senior nutrition services and Meals on Wheels
  • Food commodities
  • Existing medical transportation appointments
  • Compassionate callers club

Those needing assistance may still reach senior center staff by calling the main phone number, (269) 695-7119.

More News

Wendy Owen, of Cassopolis

South Bend Cubs moving up to High-A baseball

Gail Ann Seastrom, of Niles

James Grahl, of Niles

Education

GALLERY: Santa Claus is coming (back) to town

Business

Lyons Industries doing its part to support local restaurants amid pandemic restrictions

Berrien County

Niles Brewing Co. to open to-go style Saturday

Buchanan

United Federal appoints new mortgage advisor in Buchanan

Local Government

Niles Township mulls over 2021 budget, yet to be finalized

Cass County

Visitors invited to Lawless Park as Northern Lights sighting possible tonight

Berrien County

$1.34 million renovation project to enhance bariatric, orthopedic units at Niles hospital

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac installs utility payment kiosk in Family Fare

Cassopolis

Edwardsburg woman living with 100 animals in ‘unacceptable’ conditions gets probation

Cassopolis

Judge tells twice-convicted home invader to ‘find another line of work,’ suggests McDonald’s job instead of crime

Berrien County

RAM addresses shifting needs, prepares for Christmas

Berrien County

Salvation Army calls for public support

Giving

Niles police officers to continue Shop with a Cop tradition

Berrien County

Buchanan Senior Center closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Business

Michigan’s epidemic order extension a blow to Dowagiac restaurants

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department launches weekly public health videos

Dowagiac

Dowagiac still in the running as MAMA finalizes site plans for new command center

Cass County

Christmas at the Bonine House canceled, URSCC members encourage public to still enjoy outdoor experience

Berrien County

Niles Charter Township hosts first virtual meeting, discusses fire department, vaccines

Berrien County

United Federal Credit Union names Michael Benassi vice president of enterprise analytics

Cass County

Dowagiac Fire Department welcomes donations for annual Toys for Tots program

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced for evidence tampering, obstruction

Berrien County

Pucker Street Dam work continues to restore Dowagiac Riverbed, remove dam

Breaking News

Gov. Whitmer extends pandemic order 12 days