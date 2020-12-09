California man punished after admitting he had sex with local 15-year-old girl

A California man was sentenced to prison last week for assault with intent to commit sexual penetration against a 15-year-old girl in Cass County.

Braxton Shaleo Velthouse, 27, of Dana Point, California, pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual penetration and was sentenced to 29 months to 15 years in prison with credit for five days already served. He must register as a sex offender and pay $1,048 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred in June 2017 at a home in the area. He had been drinking and then had sex with a 15-year-old girl at the residence. As Judge Herman noted, the act was not forcible but was also not consensual because of the victim’s age.

“In looking at these types of situations, particularly when the victim is at such a young age, it’s something she’ll be dealing with for the rest of her life,” Hubbert said. “This is conduct that’s intolerable, there’s not a whole lot else to say about the situation.”