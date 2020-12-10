All-Wolverine football team named
DOWAGIAC — Due to a shortened season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wolverine Conference did not crown a champion in 2020.
The Edwardsburg Eddies were 4-0 during the regular season, while Paw Paw was 4-1. Vicksburg finished with a 4-2 record. Dowagiac finished at 2-3.
The conference coaches gathered together recently to select its all-conference team.
The Eddies led the way with nine first-team selections. Dowagiac had four players earn first-team all-conference honors.
The Eddies’ Kevin Bartz was named Coach of the Year by his peers.
First-team selections for Edwardsburg were seniors Peyton Brady-Brittain, Ethan Cebra, Max Hafner, Jackson Hoover, Tanner Hursh, Jaylynn Luster and Bennett Meyers.
The Chieftains had seniors David Collier, Terrence Price, Ryan Roach and Deny White selected, as well as sophomore Malakai Haines.
Haines opened up as a running back, but finished the year playing quarterback for the Chieftains. He led the team in rushing with 522 yards.
“He is a good open-field runner, who is very elusive and tough to tackle,” said Dowagiac coach Randy Brooks.
Price and Roach were three-year starters for Dowagiac. Price played fullback and linebacker, while Roach played on the offensive and defensive lines.
“Terrance was our toughest player and hardest hitter,” Brooks said. “He played with great enthusiasm and was a fierce competitor. Ryan was our most consistent lineman, who we ran behind when we needed yards. He played with good technique and was a quiet leader on the team.”
White was the captain of the Chieftains’ defense. He played both safety and running back for Dowagiac in 2020. Collier also played safety and was a running back for the Chieftains.
“Deny is a smart football player,” Brooks said. “He made our secondary adjustments and was an outstanding tackler. He was a good leader that never missed a workout or practice. Collier was our most improved and most valuable player. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry. Defensively, his technique made him a good sound tackler. He diagnosed offensive plays quickly and made plays.”
ALL-WOLVERINE CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
First Team
Zakary Foster (Sr.), Allegan
David Collier (Sr.), Dowagiac
Malakai Haines (Soph.), Dowagiac
Terrence Price (Sr.), Dowagiac
Ryan Roach (Sr.), Dowagiac
Deny White (Sr.), Dowagiac
Peyton Brady-Brittain (Sr.), Edwardsburg
Ethan Cebra (Sr.), Edwardsburg
Max Hafner (Sr.), Edwardsburg
Jackson Hoover (Sr.), Edwardsburg
Tanner Hursh (Sr.), Edwardsburg
Jaylynn Luster (Sr.), Edwardsburg
Bennett Meyers (Sr.), Edwardsburg
Jacob Pegura (Jr.), Edwardsburg
Davion Schmucker (Sr.), Edwardsburg
Ashton Atwater (Jr.), Otsego
Parker Eastman (Sr.), Otsego
Quinn Thomas (Sr.), Otsego
Aaron Hayes (Sr.), Paw Paw
Connor Hindenach (Sr.), Paw Paw
Kolby Hindenach (Sr.), Paw Paw
Peyton Long (Sr.), Paw Paw
Jason Rocz (Sr.), Paw Paw
Dennis Strey (Jr.), Paw Paw
Jose Valverde (Jr.), Paw Paw
Jack Anderson (Jr.), Plainwell
Carter Cushman (Sr.), Plainwell
David Hamilton (Soph.), Plainwell
Gideon Likens (Sr.), Plainwell
Owen McDaniel (Sr.), Plainwell
Alex Rowe (Sr.), Plainwell
Jaden Bodi (Sr.), Sturgis
Rylee Cain (Sr.), Sturgis
Connor Strudwick (Jr.), Sturgis
Jacob Reynolds (Soph.), Three Rivers
Brayden Selent (Sr.), Three Rivers
Luke Stasiuk (Sr.), Three Rivers
Grant Anderson (Soph.), Vicksburg
Jacob Conklin (Sr.), Vicksburg
Carter Mann (Soph.), Vicksburg
Stephen McCowen (Sr.), Vicksburg
Brendan Monroe (Sr.), Vicksburg
Stephen Phelps (Sr.), Vicksburg
Toby Stock (Sr.), Vicksburg
Coach of the Year
Kevin Bartz, Edwardsburg
Honorable Mention
Luke Ellis (Fr.), Allegan
Josh Hansen (Jr.), Allegan
Baylee Schafer (Sr.), Allegan
Andrew Chambers (Soph.), Otsego
Justin Baird (Sr.), Paw Paw
Jake Caron (Sr.), Paw Paw
Jackson Kannianen (Sr.), Paw Paw
Keagon Coffinger (Sr.), Plainwell
Kody Poirier (Jr.), Plainwell
Caleb Williams (Jr.), Plainwell
Julian Alldredge (Sr.), Sturgis
Blake Burkey (Sr.), Sturgis
Xander Cosby (Sr.), Sturgis
Andrew Brown (Soph.), Three Rivers
Dominick Homan (Sr.), Three Rivers
Isaiah Moore (Sr.), Three Rivers
Breckin Burdette (Sr.), Vicksburg
Jim Cutshaw (Jr.), Vicksburg
Collin Groves (Jr.), Vicksburg
Final team records
(No league standings in 2020)
Allegan 0-4
Dowagiac 2-3
Edwardsburg 4-0
Otsego 2-4
Paw Paw 4-1
Plainwell 2-2
Sturgis 3-3
Three Rivers 1-3
Vicksburg 4-2