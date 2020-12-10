Raymond Eugene Ferrier, of Dowagiac

Raymond Eugene Ferrier, 64, of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his home in Dowagiac. He was born Oct. 19, 1956, in Dowagiac, to Donald Sr. and Helen (Mead) Head.

Services have occurred. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com .

Ray was survived by his children, Rachel (Bill) Gambee, Brock (Shaunna) Thompson and Amber (Robert) Branson; his grandchildren, Chris, Audrey, Elijah, Mica, Brayson, Abigail and A.J.; and his sister, Patricia Waterson.

He is preceded in death by his grandson, Grayson; his siblings, Donald Ferrier II and Donna Nash; and his parents.