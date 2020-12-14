Big Ten Network has plenty of content leading up to title game

CHICAGO, Ill. — Big Ten Champions Week on Big Ten Network kicks off Tuesday, and features four games, including two rivalry matchups, three days of All-Big Ten award announcements and three hours of coverage on Wednesday as football’s early signing period commences.

Between noon and 12:15 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, via the Big Ten Network’s Twitter account, the 2020 All-Big Ten team and individual awards will be unveiled. The accolades will also available on Big Ten Network’s Facebook and Instagram channels as well as a press release from the Big Ten Conference.

Here is the daily breakdown:

Tuesday: All-Big Ten Offensive selections and individual awards will be announced, including the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year, Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year, Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year, Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year, Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year and Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year. The Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year will be announced on either Tuesday or Wednesday depending on the position of the honoree.

Wednesday: All-Big Ten Defensive selections and individual awards will be announced, including the Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year, Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year, Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year and Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year.

Thursday: All-Big Ten Special Teams, Head Coach selections and individual awards will be announced, including the Bakken-Anderson Kicker of the Year, Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year, Rodgers-along with the Dwight Return Specialist of the Year, Hayes-Schembechler (coaches vote) Coach of the Year and Dave McClain (media vote) Coach of the Year. The Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award, Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award and Sportsmanship Honorees will also be unveiled on Thursday.

Also on Wednesday, the Big Ten Network will host three hours of live recruiting coverage with B1G Live: Signing Day Special from 2 to 5 p.m. Mike Hall, Gerry DiNardo, Howard Griffith and Allen Trieu, Midwest Football Recruiting Analyst for 247 Sports, will examine the incoming classes at all 14 Big Ten schools in addition to interviews with Tom Allen, Jeff Brohm, Paul Chryst, P.J. Fleck, Scott Frost, Michael Locksley, Mel Tucker, Greg Schiano and more.

According to 247Sports composite team rankings, the Big Ten currently has seven of the top 25 recruiting classes in the country, led by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 9 Michigan, No. 16 Wisconsin, No. 20 Penn State, No. 21 Iowa, No. 22 Nebraska and No. 25 Maryland.

The week concludes with four games on Big Ten Network, including battles for Paul Bunyan’s Axe and the Old Oaken Bucket. On Friday, Nebraska visits Rutgers at 4 p.m., followed by in-state rivals Purdue and Indiana kicking off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday morning begins with a second rivalry game as Minnesota visits Wisconsin at 4 p.m., before Michigan State takes on Maryland at 7:30 p.m.

Also on Saturday, the 2020 Big Ten Football Championship Game presented by Discover headlines FOX College Football’s Big Noon Kickoff. In a rematch from 2018’s conference championship game, Ohio State will take on Northwestern at noon in Lucas Oil Stadium.