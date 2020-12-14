Christine “Christy” Cooper, of Baldwin

Christine “Christy” Cooper, 64, of Baldwin, passed away on Nov. 11, 2020, at her home.

A celebration of life service will be at a later date.

Christy was born Oct. 2, 1956, to Francis and Christine (Scottie) Gray in Sea Side Oregon. On July 22, 2009, she married Jason Garret in Prineville, Oregon.

Christy enjoyed Gardening and going to the casino. She enjoyed driving through the mountains, and visiting rivers and oceans. Most of all she loved her family and will be greatly missed.

Christy is survived by her loving husband, Jason Garret; children, Robert (Emily) Bressler and Rory Bressler; three grandchildren; and sister, Cynthia Mross. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and one sister.