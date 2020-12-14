expand
December 14, 2020

The Niles-Buchanan YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run wrapped up its virtual event Dec. 5. (Submitted photo)

Niles-Buchanan YMCA Thanksgiving Day results are in

By Staff Report

Published 12:22 pm Monday, December 14, 2020

NILES — A total of 192 runners and walkers participated in the 2020 Niles-Buchanan YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run, which was hosted virtually this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Now, after weeks of waiting, the results of the race are in.

Chris Dixon, of Niles, won the 5K men’s title with a time of 16:50, while Allyssa Starkweather, of Osceola, Indiana, was the first women across the finish line as she posted a time of 22:01.

Some people really got into the spirit of the event. (Submitted photo)

There was a total of 113 runners that submitted their 5K times.

In the 10K, Paul Judge, of Berrien Springs, was the fastest male with a time of 43:03. Thea Strand, of St. Joseph, was the first women with a time of 44:07.

There were 74 times submitted for the 10K race.

Five people participated in the 1 mile Fun Run.

Moran Walton, of South Bend, Indiana, led the way with a time of 12:14.

 

Niles-Buchanan YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run

Virtual 5K Top 10

  • Chris Dixon, Niles 16:39
  • Chris White, Granger, Ind. 16:50
  • Caleb Evans, Granger 18:09
  • Joel Sparks, Lafayettte, Ind. 20:41
  • Calvin Uselton, Conshohocken, Pa. 20:45

  • Not everyone finished the race on two feet. (Submitted photo)

    Brandon Guthrie, Osceola, Ind. 21:13

  • Chris Durrell, Granger 21:39
  • Jeremy Starkweather, Osceola 21:45
  • Allyssa Starkweather, Osceola 22:01
  • Kyle Hummel, Clarksville, Tenn. 22:14

 

Virtual 10K Top 10

  • Paul Judge, Berrien Springs 43:03
  • Cohl Fox, Mishawaka, Ind. 44:00
  • Shawn Kuminecz, Mishawaka 44:03
  • Thea Strand, St. Joseph 44:07
  • Jason Kachorek, St. Joseph 44:25
  • Matt Huss, Niles 45:35
  • Mitchell Walker, South Bend, Ind. 46:19
  • Paul Drake, South Bend 47:45
  • Kaylee Thompson, Niles 47:46
  • Ethan O’Hara, Niles 48:56

 

Virtual 1 Mile Fun Run

  • Moran Walton, South Bend 12:14
  • I. Walton, South Bend 14:00
  • Daniel Porter 16:17
  • Maria Porter 16:17
  • Z. Porter 16:17

  • Groups of runners gathered together to participate in the Thanksgiving Day Run. (Submitted photo)

