December 14, 2020

United Federal Credit Union names Bill Beckman mortgage advisor in Buchanan

Published 10:13 am Monday, December 14, 2020

BUCHANAN – United Federal Credit Union recently announced the appointment of Bill Beckman as a mortgage advisor in Buchanan.

Beckman will provide real estate lending expertise through financial counseling and product awareness to credit union members regarding their real estate financing needs and generate investment quality mortgage loans.

Beckman brings more than 12 years of banking experience to his new role. He has been with United since 2013 and has held several roles, most recently the Buchanan branch manager.

He pairs his industry knowledge with a passion to help people find the right mortgage option for their new home, United representatives said.

Beckman attended Indiana University of South Bend and Glen Oak Community College. In the community, he is a board member of the Buchanan Area Chamber of Commerce.

