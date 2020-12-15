Mary ‘Jane’ Ball Keller, of Dowagiac

Mary “Jane” Ball Keller, 75, of Dowagiac, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at her home.

A private graveside service will be at Riverside Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions in Jane’s name may be made to the Cass County Humane Society or the Cass County Council on Aging. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at clarkch.com.

Jane was born July 29, 1945, to Carson and Mary (Mosier) Ball, in Dowagiac.

She graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1963. Jane had a long and varied work history over the course of her lifetime. Some of her employers included the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Cass County Prosecutor’s Office and Clark Equipment in Dowagiac. She retired from the Woodlands Behavioral Healthcare Network after 22 years of service. Jane was an avid reader, enjoyed bird watching and gardening. In her spare time, she loved visiting antique shops with her sister. Most of all she loved her family and friends. Jane loved unconditionally and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Jane is survived by her children, Bill (Dawn Kraft) Busby, Bob (Carmella Rohr) Busby and Jen (Matthew Velthouse) Fry; grandchildren, Camryn Busby, Joshua Mayer, Aubrey Busby, Carson Singley, Cooper Fry and Miles Velthouse, Bryce Evans, Madison Rohr, Hailey Rohr and Kaitlyn Rohr; Her siblings, Scott (Kim) Ball, Marty (Dale) Allen, Joanne Sieber and Jeff (Nancy) Ball; brother-in-law, Roger (Joyce) Knopf; and sister-in-law, Janet Ball.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Katy Knopf; and brother, Carl Ball.