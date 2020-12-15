expand
Ad Spot

December 16, 2020

Mary ‘Jane’ Ball Keller, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 1:11 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Mary “Jane” Ball Keller, 75, of Dowagiac, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at her home.

A private graveside service will be at Riverside Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions in Jane’s name may be made to the Cass County Humane Society or the Cass County Council on Aging. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at clarkch.com.

Mary “Jane” Ball Keller

Jane was born July 29, 1945, to Carson and Mary (Mosier) Ball, in Dowagiac.

She graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1963. Jane had a long and varied work history over the course of her lifetime. Some of her employers included the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Cass County Prosecutor’s Office and Clark Equipment in Dowagiac. She retired from the Woodlands Behavioral Healthcare Network after 22 years of service. Jane was an avid reader, enjoyed bird watching and gardening. In her spare time, she loved visiting antique shops with her sister. Most of all she loved her family and friends. Jane loved unconditionally and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Jane is survived by her children, Bill (Dawn Kraft) Busby, Bob (Carmella Rohr) Busby and Jen (Matthew Velthouse) Fry; grandchildren, Camryn Busby, Joshua Mayer, Aubrey Busby, Carson Singley, Cooper Fry and Miles Velthouse, Bryce Evans, Madison Rohr, Hailey Rohr and Kaitlyn Rohr; Her siblings, Scott (Kim) Ball, Marty (Dale) Allen, Joanne Sieber and Jeff (Nancy) Ball; brother-in-law, Roger (Joyce) Knopf; and sister-in-law, Janet Ball.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Katy Knopf; and brother, Carl Ball.

More News

Niles restaurant owner served cease and desist after defying MDHHS order

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Ralph A. Liska, of Cassopolis

DUS to go virtual for one week following winter break

Business

Niles restaurant owner served cease and desist after defying MDHHS order

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Dowagiac

DUS to go virtual for one week following winter break

Buchanan

Buchanan city commissioners put the brakes on a proposed new recreational marijuana business

News

Niles Water Department receives award from CDC, DHHS

Dowagiac

City council approves GIS mapping system for Dowagiac cemetery

News

Niles City Council approves microbusiness license, option agreement for two marijuana businesses

News

Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles expansion to increase room for bariatric wing, orthopedic recovery

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office raises more than $5,000 through No Shave November campaign

Berrien County

Madeline Bertrand County Park to possibly expand in 2021

Dowagiac

New wing of Dowagiac District Library ready to serve its community

Business

Business owners express concerns about COVID-19 mandates at community assembly

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 437,985 cases, 10,752 deaths

Berrien County

COVID-19 vaccinations started today at Michigan hospitals

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners accept challenge aimed at supporting Berrien County businesses

Brandywine Education

Brandywine winter break to begin Dec. 21

News

While failed sewer closes M-51 to through traffic, businesses remain open

Edwardsburg

PHOTO STORY: Edwardsburg hosts reverse parade to collect Christmas donations

Buchanan

United Federal Credit Union names Bill Beckman mortgage advisor in Buchanan

Dowagiac

Dowagiac sorority donates $1,000 to Shop With a Cop program

Business

Niles café defies MDHHS order, reopens dining room

Berrien County

Vaccination expectations, trends, treatments topics discussed in Facebook Live with health department

Business

Grand LV owner organizes gathering to voice concerns about COVID-19 mandates

Local Government

Niles Charter Township Fire Department donates outdated gear to communities in Philippines