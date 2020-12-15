Ronda J. Godshalk, of Osceola

Ronda J. Godshalk, 50, of Osceola, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Clark Chapel Funeral Home 405 Center St., Dowagiac, with Bessie Joyner officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions in Ronda’s name may be made to the National Emphysema Foundation. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at clarkch.com.

Ronda was born Aug. 24, 1970, in Berrien Springs, daughter to Betty (Sink) Ingram.

She attended and graduated from Dowagiac High School. Ronda loved listening to music, especially Rock and Roll. She enjoyed gardening and selling Avon. Ronda was known as loving and caring person, she was mom not only to her children, but all of their friends. She had a love for snakes, especially her snake, Zeus. Most of all she loved her children and grandchildren and she will be greatly missed.

Ronda is survived by her children, Ciara (William) Wright, Torry (Wendy) Merwin and Alyssa Godshalk; grandchildren, Mariah Wright, Skylar Wright and Marissa Wright; sister, Hope (Bill) Sheppard; aunt, Bessie Joyner; nieces and nephews, Grace McCuddy, Justin McCuddy, Robert Sheppard, Claudia Sheppard and Isabella Sheppard; and boyfriend, Jeff Moen. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Ingram; niece and nephew, Gabriella and Jacob McCuddy.