Local duo earns Division 6 All-State honors

NILES — A pair of BCS Athletic Conference Red Division players earned Division 6 All-State first-team honors for the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.

Red Division champion Buchanan’s Gavin Frazi and Brandywine’s Gabe Gouin were both named first-team on defense.

Fazi helped the Bucks go undefeated in the regular season and a 2-1 record in the playoffs by leading the team with 71 tackles, including 51 solo stops. Fazi ended his senior year with 17 tackles-for-loss, a pair of sacks and three pass break-ups.

“Gavin had an amazing season, and we are very proud of him and his accomplishment,” said Buchanan coach Mark Frey. “He is a phenomenal athlete, who always seems to be in the correct spot to make a play, and his most intangible trait is making those around him want to play better. When Gavin made a big play, everyone else wanted to make a big play, which gave our defense the fire that it had. Gavin was a pleasure to work with, and we will miss his “quiet, but here to work” demeanor. We wish him the best of luck, and we know he will do great things.”

Gouin, who like Fazi, was also a standout on the football’s offensive side, finished his Brandywine career with six interceptions.

“Leadership wise, and experience, he was solid, and we couldn’t have done what we did without him,” said Brandywine coach Mike Nate about Gouin. “He has been a three-year starter on defense. He deserves it. He is a good, solid kid. We are going to miss him.”

Gouin helped Brandywine to the first undefeated season in school history in 2019 as a junior, and this year, he led the Bobcats to their first playoff victory in school history.

DIVISION 6 ALL-STATE

First Team Offense

OL – Tyler Bowles, Clinton

OL – Walker Martin, Montague

OL – Cameron Keller, Jonesville

OL – Jaden Johnson, Muskegon Catholic

OL – Chris Kessler, Montague

OL – Will Felts, Clinton

TE – Eli Luokkala, Negaunee

WR – Finn Hogan, Glen Lake

WR – Zack Horky, Blissfield

RB – Brayden Clark, Constantine

RB – David Millikin, Grayling

RB – Dylan Everett, Montague

QB – Drew Collins, Montague

QB – Bobby Skinner, Montrose

First Team Defense

DL – Cameron Roetherford, Warren Michigan Collegiate

DL – Hunter Potier, Gladstone

DL – Lucas Gillespie, Harrison

DL – Boe Eckman, Constantine

DL – Andrew Kanary, Grayling

LB – Jon Bouchey, Clare

LB – Isaac Hall, Constantine

LB – Gavin Fazi, Buchanan

LB – Garrett Mann, Ishpeming Westwood

LB – Brayden Randolf, Clinton

DB – Gabe Gouin, Brandywine

DB – Brendan Callahan, Millington

DB – Owen Emmendorfer, Montrose

DB – Tommy Kartes, Muskegon Catholic

DB – Davey Campbell, Clinton

Athlete – Brock Holek, Durand

Specialist – Andrew Kooi, Montague