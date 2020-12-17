expand
Ad Spot

December 17, 2020

CULTON: Shop local this Christmas

By Sarah Culton

Published 2:00 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

There might not be much snow on the ground, and many of us may be feeling less jolly than in years past, but Christmas is right around the corner.

If you’re anything like me, you haven’t even begun your Christmas shopping, instead preferring to wait until the week before the holiday making a panicked, mad dash to collect gifts for everyone on your list.

This year, instead of packing into a crowded mall with people who won’t be socially distancing, let’s make an effort to support our local businesses. While shopping local may not be as easy as shopping big box stores, I guarantee you are bound to find something much more unique and special for every person on your list.

In Niles, you can find the perfect wine for that coworker you got in the Secret Santa draw at the Brass Eye before hopping down to Upcycled Artisan to browse through their many handmade items, such as blankets, candles and charcuterie boards, for a friend you want to impress. You can also pick up whimsical mugs and other tea accessories from Apothica Teas, specialty candles from Wrapped in Light LLC or a new book for the reader on your list at Shelf Life.

In Dowagiac, you find a gift fit for a fashionista at the Marshall Shoppe and Mariah’s closet, handmade goods at Oh My Old Made New, unique books at Olympia Books, colorful fabrics for the crafter on your list at Quilted Oak Leaf and the best Christmas-themed items you could imagine in Deck the Halls. You can even pick up a gift for the furry friend in your life at Bow Bow Bakery.

Don’t forget to check out one of the area’s many antique stores to find a truly unique gift. Or get someone on your list a gift card to one of our area’s fantastic restaurants — everyone loves to eat!

All of those listed businesses just make up a few of the many businesses that serve our area so well. This year, each and everyone one of our local businesses needs our help. COVID-19 has hit small businesses hard, and if we don’t support them now, not only with our words but with our dollars, they will not be here for us next Christmas. We can’t let that happen. Our small businesses are vital to our community.

So, before you rush out to the mall to fill your last minute shopping order, check out a small business instead and give yourself the gift of knowing that you supported your community and your neighbors.

More News

Provisioning center to open in iconic Lunker’s building

MHSAA Representative Council meeting Friday

Judith (Judi) Byers Prince, of Portage

Berrien County health officials discuss new vaccine, declining trend in COVID numbers

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Edwardsburg

Provisioning center to open in iconic Lunker’s building

Berrien County

Berrien County health officials discuss new vaccine, declining trend in COVID numbers

Berrien County

Delayed jury trials leave victims waiting for justice

Berrien County

Protesters show support outside Niles restaurant

Cassopolis

70-year-old Cassopolis resident breaks state powerlifting record

Cassopolis

Area students named to Saint Mary’s College dean’s list

Dowagiac

Santa Claus, Miss Dowagiac to appear in ‘drive by’ parade Sunday

Cassopolis

Volinia Baptist Church votes in Shinabery in transition of leadership

News

Niles author releases book on Amazon, worked with fellow local author to publish

Business

Dowagiac businesses turn to social media to boost business

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland administers first COVID-19 vaccines

Berrien County

LMC moves spring semester start date to Jan. 19

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports two new COVID-19 deaths

Dowagiac

DUS seeks to fill vacant board seat

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD board votes to change district name

News

Niles man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

Berrien County

Area church to host blood drive, effort against pandemic

Business

Shelton’s feeding community with help from customers

Education

Niles Community Schools to provide meal assistance over holiday break

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes Secret Santa aims to spread holiday cheer

Business

Dealership donates $12,300 to local cancer services center

Business

Niles restaurant owner served cease and desist after defying MDHHS order

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Dowagiac

DUS to go virtual for one week following winter break