Linda Maxine Smith, of Cassopolis

Linda Maxine Smith, 81, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

She was born April 10, 1939, in Decatur, to Carl and Ethel Spicher.

She married George D. Smith June 30, 1984, in Cassopolis. He preceded her in death March 4, 2005.

Linda leaves a legacy of five generations of family. She was passionate about her family’s genealogy. She spent years pouring through books, newspapers, cemeteries and vital records to trace the family ancestry. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Linda was proud to be a homemaker. She enjoyed making her special sugar cookies and holiday meals for her family. After raising her children, she went on to help care for her grandchildren. She loved spending time outdoors working in her flower garden and going on walks. She was a 4-H Leader and an Awana Leader. She was a devoted member of Volinia Baptist Church for more than 30 years.

Linda will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Diane Smith, of Cassopolis, Michaelah Elder, of Goshen; two sons, Dennis Smith, of Dowagiac, Michael (Cheryl) Smith, of Cassopolis; nine grandchildren, Aimee (Stephen) Deane, Aaron D. Smith, Adam Smith, Malynda (Robert) Miston, Ember Smith, Kelsi Smith, Brynne Vantilburg, Scarlette Elder, Piper Elder; seven great-grandchildren, Jared (Caitlon) Jones, Noah Taylor, Samara Deane, Kaitlynne Allen, Brett Allen, Brenten Conley, Falinah Smith; great-great-grandchildren, Lauren, Abagail and Natalie Jones; one sister, Margaret West, of Decatur; one brother, Cedric Spicher, of Decatur; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters, Helen Mattausch, Sue Grissom; three brothers, Boyd Spicher, Barney Spicher, Lonnie Spicher; great-grandson, Cayden Conley.

Family and friends will gather from 1 p.m. until time of service at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Volinia Baptist Church, 19995 Marcellus Hwy, Decatur, MI 49045.

Linda will be laid to rest with her husband in South Wayne Cemetery.

The family prefers contributions in Linda’s memory to Volinia Baptist Church, 19995 Marcellus Hwy, Decatur, MI 49045.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.