December 17, 2020

Notre Dame QB Ian Book is a finalist for the Manning and Unitas Golden Arm awards. (Leader file photo)

ND’s Book tabbed as finalist for pair of awards

Published 5:00 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Senior quarterback Ian Book has led the University of Notre Dame to the ACC Championship game on Saturday, a No. 2 spot in the national rankings and a 10-0 record.

His accomplishments have not gone unnoticed as he has been named a finalist a pair of national quarterback awards.

Book, a graduate student, has been named a finalist for the Manning Award, honoring the nation’s top quarterback. Book is one of 12 finalists for the distinction. He has also been named a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, honoring the nation’s top upperclassman quarterback. Book is one of five finalists for the distinction.

Book became the all-time winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history this season. He boasts a 30-3 (.909) record as a starter, and Book is one of just two FBS quarterbacks with a win rate above .900, even as Book ranks 11th overall in total QB career starts (33). His 30 wins are third among all FBS quarterbacks. He has completed 181 passes for 2,382 yards and 15 touchdowns, with just two interceptions in 2020, and has rushed for 465 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. He ranks third among all Power 5 quarterbacks in season rushing touchdowns.

Book, a rare two-time team captain, is the only Power 5 quarterback with more than 240 pass attempts and only two interceptions (or fewer). Book owns 286 attempts with just two picks, and capped the longest streak of passing attempts without an interception in program history at 266 (beginning mid-Game One vs. Duke and ending mid-Game 10 vs. Syracuse), which was the longest-active streak in the FBS.

The graduate student has garnered a number of national accolades this season. He has also been named a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award and Pop Warner National College Football Award, and a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award.

Book was named Manning Award Quarterback of the Week vs. Syracuse, and has been named to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list four times. Book also earned ACC Quarterback of the Week following the Pitt game and Manning Award Star of the Week following the Boston College game.

