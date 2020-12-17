expand
Ad Spot

December 17, 2020

The Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Pageant executive committee announced that Saint Nick himself will return to Dowagiac from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday for a special appearance with Miss Dowagiac Lynsie Stolpe and her court of honor. (Submitted photo)

Santa Claus, Miss Dowagiac to appear in ‘drive by’ parade Sunday

By Max Harden

Published 10:54 am Thursday, December 17, 2020

DOWAGIAC — Santa Claus is coming to town.

The Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Pageant executive committee announced that Saint Nick himself will return to Dowagiac from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday for a special appearance with Miss Dowagiac Lynsie Stolpe and her court of honor. Santa will make a guest appearance on the Miss Dowagiac float, which will be escorted through the community by the Dowagiac police and fire departments.

“With this being such a difficult year for everyone, we wanted to bring Santa back to the community for one last appearance,” said Vickie Phillipson, program director for the Chamber of Commerce and DDA. Phillipson is also a member of the Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Pageant executive committee.

This will be a drive-by “parade,” which provides the public with the opportunity to wave to Santa. Families are invited to come outside to see Santa and Miss Dowagiac as they pass by, standing alongside the street or gathering — with masks on — within one of the school parking lots.

“Due to the pandemic, our Miss Dowagiac court of honor has had very few opportunities to make public appearances,” Phillipson said. “As such, the drive-by caravan, with safety vehicles escorting our Miss Dowagiac float throughout the community, was a wonderful way to give something back to the community, while also showcasing these young women.”

The caravan will leave the fire station at 4 p.m. and will travel the following route through the community:

  • From the Dowagiac Fire Station to Wolf Street, Franklin Street and Solomon Street, to the Patrick Hamilton Elementary School parking lot.
  • Patrick Hamilton to Main Street, Division Street and Oak Street, to Justus Gage Elementary School.
  • Justus Gage to James Street, Prairie Ronde, Colby Street, Division St. and onto Riverside Drive
  • Riverside to the Dowagiac Middle School parking lot.
  • Back up Riverside to Hill Street, Cass Street, Jefferson Street and Pokagon Street, to Andrews Street.
  • Andrews to Cora St., Thickstun Street and Pokagon Street, to the apartments within the commercial center.
  • Pokagon to M-62, to Whitney Street, back behind Taco Bell and then back to the fire station.

More News

Provisioning center to open in iconic Lunker’s building

MHSAA Representative Council meeting Friday

Judith (Judi) Byers Prince, of Portage

Berrien County health officials discuss new vaccine, declining trend in COVID numbers

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Edwardsburg

Provisioning center to open in iconic Lunker’s building

Berrien County

Berrien County health officials discuss new vaccine, declining trend in COVID numbers

Berrien County

Delayed jury trials leave victims waiting for justice

Berrien County

Protesters show support outside Niles restaurant

Cassopolis

70-year-old Cassopolis resident breaks state powerlifting record

Cassopolis

Area students named to Saint Mary’s College dean’s list

Dowagiac

Santa Claus, Miss Dowagiac to appear in ‘drive by’ parade Sunday

Cassopolis

Volinia Baptist Church votes in Shinabery in transition of leadership

News

Niles author releases book on Amazon, worked with fellow local author to publish

Business

Dowagiac businesses turn to social media to boost business

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland administers first COVID-19 vaccines

Berrien County

LMC moves spring semester start date to Jan. 19

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports two new COVID-19 deaths

Dowagiac

DUS seeks to fill vacant board seat

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD board votes to change district name

News

Niles man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

Berrien County

Area church to host blood drive, effort against pandemic

Business

Shelton’s feeding community with help from customers

Education

Niles Community Schools to provide meal assistance over holiday break

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes Secret Santa aims to spread holiday cheer

Business

Dealership donates $12,300 to local cancer services center

Business

Niles restaurant owner served cease and desist after defying MDHHS order

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Dowagiac

DUS to go virtual for one week following winter break