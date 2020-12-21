COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases continue to rise in southwest Michigan

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in southwest Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Monday, Berrien County reported 8,259 COVID-19 cases and 156 related deaths.

Nearby Cass County reported 2,729 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 3,683 cases and 68 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 5,006 30 day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 719 total recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 816 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 463,403 COVID-19 cases and 11,532 related deaths.