December 24, 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report new COVID-19 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 4:22 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien and Cass counties reported new COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 8,308 COVID-19 cases and 161 related deaths. That number is up from 156 deaths reported Monday.

Nearby Cass County reported 2,743 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths. That number is up from 39 deaths reported Monday.

Van Buren County reported 3,674 cases and 68 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 5,351 30 day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 719 total recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 816 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 466,485 COVID-19 cases and 11,705 related deaths.

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 deaths

SMC trustees review 2020 accomplishments

Cass County deputies save injured owl

Edwardsburg Middle School donates to food pantry

