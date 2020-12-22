expand
Ad Spot

December 24, 2020

Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly has been named the ACC Coach of the Year. (Photo courtesy the ACC)

Kelly selected as Bear Bryant ACC Coach of the Year, national award finalist

By Submitted

Published 1:09 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — After the third undefeated regular season in his 11-year Irish tenure, Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly has been named ACC Coach of the Year by the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award, as well as being selected as a finalist for the national 2020 Bryant Award.

The Paul “Bear” Bryant Award annually recognizes the country’s top college football coaches for their contributions both on and off the field, making the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life.

In his 30th season as a collegiate head coach in 2020 and 11th year at Notre Dame, Kelly owns the second-most wins (102) among all head coaches in Notre Dame’s history, second only to Knute Rocke (105), and Kelly is the winningest active coach in the FBS with 273 career wins.

With 10 or more wins in 2012, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, Kelly is the only Notre Dame coach to hit the double-digit mark in wins six times. He was named AP ACC Coach of the Year in 2020 and is the only three-time winner of the Home Depot Coach of the Year Award (2009, 2012, 2018).

In 2020, he notched his first win over an AP No. 1 team with the 47-40 win over Clemson (Nov. 7). With the 52-0 shutout of South Florida, he became the third coach in Notre Dame history with three or more wins of at least 25 points over ranked teams, joining Lou Holtz and Frank Leahy (eight).

He joins Knute Rockne (13), Leahy, Ara Parseghian and Holtz (11) as the only Notre Dame coaches to spend 11 or more seasons on the Irish sidelines. He ranks second in winning percentage among active FBS coaches (.741) who have coached in 300 or more career games (Nick Saban .795). He has finished .500 or better in 28-of-30 seasons as a head coach.

The winner of the Bryant Award will be announced on Jan. 13.

More News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 deaths

SMC trustees review 2020 accomplishments

Cass County deputies save injured owl

Edwardsburg Middle School donates to food pantry

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Dowagiac

SMC trustees review 2020 accomplishments

Cass County

Cass County deputies save injured owl

Education

Edwardsburg Middle School donates to food pantry

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union partners with Starks Family Funeral Home to fund drone for Berrien County

Dowagiac

DUHS student takes first place at culinary arts competition

Community News

City, community partners wrap around local homeless individuals as temperatures drop

Business

Dowagiac manufacturer donates $1,000 to DASAS

Business

New tattoo shop opens in downtown Niles

Brandywine Education

Geer remembered for his dedication to Brandywine athletics

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report new COVID-19 deaths

News

Niles Township approves salary increases

Cass County

Carolers perform window visits to Cass County Medical Care Facility residents

Community News

Local holiday lights tour available virtually

Business

Flagstar Bank awards pair of Dowagiac businesses with COVID relief grants

Berrien County

United Federal Credit Union staff ‘Pay It Forward’ to help local charities, families

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces winners of 11th annual Teacher Awards

Berrien County

Sheriff presents two certificates of appreciation to civilians

Business

Niles outdoor dining experience officially debuts on Second street

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases continue to rise in southwest Michigan

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Honor Credit Union donates Christmas meals to COA

Berrien County

Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos donate 1,000 Christmas boxes to families in need

Berrien County

SMCAA, First Presbyterian Church partner to help 50 families in need

Education

Eagle Lake Elementary hosts virtual field trip