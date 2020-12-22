Patricia O’Leary Collins, of Roselle

Patricia O’Leary Collins, 75, of Roselle, died Dec. 11, 2020.

Patricia was the wife of the late Jim Collins; dear sister of Chris Puro, of Michigan, Timothy O’Leary, of Bloomingdale, and the late Pam Morence; fond aunt of Gregory O’Leary, of Michigan, and the late Steven O’Leary; daughter of the late Rev. William P. O’Leary and the late Eleanor nee Ricks, of Dowagiac.

All services are private.

In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 306 Courtland St., Dowagiac, MI 49047 or O’Leary Scholarship, Southwestern Michigan College, 58900 Cherry Grove Rd., Dowagiac, MI 49047.

Patricia was a 1964 graduate of Dowagiac High School. She had lived in Roselle for 50 years. Patricia retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield where she worked in subscriber services.

Arrangements by Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard, IL. Visit brustfuneralhome.com or call (888) 629-0094 for information.