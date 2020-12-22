Sheriff presents two certificates of appreciation to civilians

BERRIEN COUNTY — Two civilians were recently honored by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 10, Berrien County Sheriff L. Paul Bailey presented certificates of appreciation to civilians Jeffery Robinson and Douglas Disterheft.

These certificates of appreciation stemmed from their actions on Aug. 21, when they entered murky water in a swamp area in Pipestone Township after a vehicle had crashed into the swampy waters. Due to the actions of Robinson and Disterheft, it was determined that no individuals were inside of the vehicle, thus reducing the risks of first responders, Bailey said.

Bailey said he is grateful and extremely proud of the actions of Robinson and Disterheft, who acted without hesitation when they were the first individuals on scene of this traffic crash.