COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien County reported new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 8,348 COVID-19 cases and 164 related deaths. That number is up from 161 deaths reported Tuesday.

Nearby Cass County reported 2,762 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 3,704 cases and 68 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 5,420 30 day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 719 total recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 816 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 469,928 COVID-19 cases and 11,775 related deaths.