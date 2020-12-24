Frances Hagood-Rutledge, of Truman, Arkansas

Frances Hagood-Rutledge, 81, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, Dec. 21, 2020, following an extended illness.

She was born in Truman, Arkansas, to the late Wallace and Mary E. (Chambers) Hagood.

Fran was a graduate of Niles High School, class of 1958. Fran was a homemaker most of her life, raising six children. She was an excellent cook and baker. Her family recalls the many delicious meals made and was known for her Mexican and Italian cuisines. She was a member of several bowling leagues through the years. Fran absolutely adored her grandchildren and looked forward to throwing her large holiday parties for Easter and Christmas. Fran will be remembered fondly for her love of family, kindness shown to others and making the best homemade pies.

She was preceded in death by her late companion, Dick Rutledge; her children, Dick, Douglas and Scot Rutledge; and her siblings, Wayne, David and Raymond Hagood.

Fran is survived by her three children, Pamela Rutledge, Donald Rutledge and Dawn Rutledge (James Nekvasil), all of Niles; four grandchildren, Jeffrey (Ann Marie) Bailey, Corey Bailey, Hayley (Bradley) Rutledge-Millin and Gage Rutledge-Horvath; three great-grandchildren, Jeffery, Christopher and Justice; her siblings, Pat (Michael) Gaul, of Buchanan, Nadine (Tim) Rutledge, of Niles, and Joann (Delores) Ramirez, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Fran’s family will be celebrating her life at a later time.

Fran’s family request memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 200 Turwill Lane Suite 6, Kalamazoo, MI 49006.

Memories of Fran may be shared with her family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.