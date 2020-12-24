expand
December 24, 2020

Miss Cassopolis collects donations for Cass County Animal Control

By Submitted

Published 12:00 pm Thursday, December 24, 2020

CASSOPOLIS — Animals currently lodged at Cass County Animal Control recently received some royal treatment.

Each year, The Miss Cassopolis court looks forward to Christmas for the Animals at the Cass County Animal Control.  However, due to the pandemic, the Cass County Animal Control was not able to host Christmas for the Animals.

That meant many much-needed donations would not be coming in to assist in running day-to-day operations. In response, 2020 Miss Cassopolis Kaitlyn Hartsell put out a plea to the public, asking for donations of bleach, laundry soap, dish soap, and dog and cat treats.

The public heard that plea and responded in a big way, according to shelter staff. The Sign of the Unicorn, one of the Miss Cassopolis Scholarship Program’s prominent sponsors, ordered a large amount of cleaning items and dog/cat treats.  Additionally, several monetary donations were gifted as well as a $200 donation from local sorority sisters at Theta Mu Beta Sigma Phi.

Readers interested in donating can go to Cass County Animal Control, 323 M-62, Cassopolis. The shelter is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

