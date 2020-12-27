expand
December 29, 2020

Two young adults injured in Howard Township crash

By Staff Report

Published 6:56 pm Sunday, December 27, 2020

HOWARD TOWNSHIP — “Intoxicating substances” are suspected to have been a factor in a crash that injured two young adults in Howard Township Sunday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Pine Lake Street near the M-60 intersection at 5:39 p.m. Sunday.

Corrin Adamo, 20, of South Bend, went off the roadway and struck a tree. Tajuan Reed, 19, of Dowagiac, was also injured.

Adamo was transported to Borgess Lee Hospital in Dowagiac. Reed was transported to Spectrum Health Lakeland in Niles for minor injuries.

Assisting were Howard Township Fire Department and first responders and SMCAS ambulance.

 

