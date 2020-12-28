Dowagiac Police Log: Dec. 21-28
Monday, Dec. 21
5:35 a.m. — 500 block of First, general assist
7:30 a.m. — Colby/E. Division, traffic stop
8:30 a.m. — 500 block of E. Telegraph, trespass
10:03 a.m. — 300 block of Oak, general non-criminal
11:20 a.m. — 400 block of Michigan, larceny
1:19 p.m. — 300 block of New York, larceny
4:45 p.m. — 100 block of Clyborn, civil matter
5:50 p.m. — 56000 block of M-51 S., trespass
7:15 p.m. — 900 block of Spruce, retail fraud
8:20 p.m. — 400 block of Railroad, general assist
9:57 p.m. — 300 block of Pokagon, assault
10:40 p.m. — 300 block of Maple, general non-criminal
10:57 p.m. — 600 block of Orchard, alarm — unfounded
Tuesday, Dec. 22
3:05 a.m. — S. Front/Commercial, parking enforcement
4:57 a.m. — 400 block of Cleveland, general assist
9:06 a.m. — 600 block of W. High, suspicious situation
9:45 a.m. — North/Orchard, parking enforcement
9:50 a.m. — 400 block of New York, suspicious situation
Noon — 500 block of Riverside, civil matter
1:15 p.m. — 200 block of S. Front, civil matter
1:50 p.m. — 700 block of Spruce, civil matter
2:41 p.m. — 100 block of Main, civil matter
7:10 p.m. — 600 block of W. High, suspicious situation
7:33 p.m. — 600 block of N. Front, larceny
8:55 p.m. — 200 block of Lester, larceny
9:37 p.m. — W. Prairie Ronde/Orchard, traffic stop
10:55 p.m. — 56000 block of M-51 S., trespass
Wednesday, Dec. 23
1:45 p.m. — 100 block North, general assist
1:55 p.m. — 500 block Vineyard Place, suspicious situation
4:50 p.m. — 56000 block Pokagon, alarm — unfounded
9:10 p.m. — 200 block E. Wayne, harassment
11:40 p.m. — 800 block W. High, disorderly conduct
Thursday, Dec. 24
2:30 a.m. — 400 block W. High, general assist
3:10 a.m. — 300 block Mcomber, damage to property
3:30 a.m. — 400 block Pennsylvania, hit and run
4:40 a.m. — 200 block Spaulding, alarm — unfounded
5:20 a.m. — 700 block W. High, harassment
12:40 p.m. — 400 block W. High, general assist
1:10 p.m. — 400 block Cleveland, suspicious situation
3:20 p.m. — 100 block Spruce, suspicious situation
6:40 p.m. — 400 block W. High, general assist
10:30 p.m. — 100 block Halstead, civil matter
11:25 p.m. — 50000 block Circle, civil matter
Friday, Dec. 25
7:30 a.m. — 55000 block of Colby, intimidation
9 a.m. — 900 block of Spruce, civil matter
9:55 a.m. — 100 block of Chestnut, suspicious situation
10:50 a.m. — 400 block of W. High, general assist
11:35 a.m. — 100 block of Sheldon, alarm — unfounded
11:45 a.m. — 400 block of W. Railroad, hit and run
3:15 p.m. — 500 block of S. Front, civil matter
5:26 p.m. — 300 block of N. Lowe, general non-criminal
Saturday, Dec. 26
12:01 a.m. — 300 block of Pokagon, general assist
9:25 a.m. — 400 block of W. High, general assist
6:15 p.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, civil matter
8:25 p.m. — Percy/E. Prairie Ronde, general assist
10:13 p.m. — W. Prairie Ronde/Fairview, traffic stop
11:34 p.m. — 400 block of Cleveland, suspicious situation
Sunday, Dec. 27
9:46 p.m. — 300 block of N. Lowe, larceny
10:20 p.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, intimidation
Monday, Dec. 28
12:46 a.m. —300 block of E. Division, assault