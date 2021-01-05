expand
Ad Spot

January 7, 2021

Dowagiac event pavilion ready for use in spring

By Max Harden

Published 8:47 am Tuesday, January 5, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Community members will soon be able to enjoy outdoor programs, events and more in downtown Dowagiac.

According to the city of Dowagiac and the Dowagiac District Library, the concrete, staining and grading for a new event space behind the library is complete.

The city and library have been working together the past year developing an event pavilion that will both provide space for events like the Summer Concert Series and the library’s outdoor activities and programming.

“We’re excited,” said Dowagiac District Library director Matthew Weston. “In addition to the construction and renovation at the library, the pavilion has progressed nicely. I think all that is left is for the grass surrounding the pavilion to grow back.”

Located at the intersection of New York Avenue and Main Street, the pavilion was constructed in conjunction with the library’s expansion. The city agreed to provide funding for the pavilion in exchange for usage of the pavilion for the community concert series and community events. The project was budgeted for $85,000, with capital project funds used to pay for it.

“It’s going to be nice having an outdoor space we can utilize that is right next to us,” Weston said. “We can use this space for larger group gatherings that we can’t have indoors right now.”

In other construction news, the new expanded wing of the library is currently open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Patrons are asked to wear a mask upon entry, and only 15 patrons are allowed in the wing at one time due to COVID restrictions.

The expanded wing is currently housing books that will be moved to the original wing once it is renovated. Once finished, the original wing will house the teen and local history sections of the library, as well as study rooms.

Weston expects the construction process to be complete by the end of March, with a grand opening ceremony hosted soon after, pandemic permitting. He believes the library will begin using the pavilion to host programming at that time.

 

More News

State, federal COVID-19 aid on the way for local businesses

With diversion programs on the rise, Berrien County sees fewer evictions

Dowagiac man arrested after firing shots into car

MHSAA announces site and times for 8-player and 11-player state finals

Business

State, federal COVID-19 aid on the way for local businesses

Berrien County

With diversion programs on the rise, Berrien County sees fewer evictions

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man arrested after firing shots into car

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

News

Michigan entering next phase for COVID-19 vaccinations

News

First Presbyterian Church of Niles welcomes new pastor

Buchanan

Buchanan planning, city commissions host joint work session

Cass County

Cass County Animal Control to host vaccination clinics

News

Niles water superintendent talks winter water concerns

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 4-5

News

New MDARD emergency order extends pesticide applicator credentials until June 2021

Breaking News

Niles Family Video closing as national franchise shuts down

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Business

Reed’s Rental Hall closing, welcoming in nonprofit to space

Cassopolis

Local performance group hosting shoe drive to raise money for trip

News

Niles Charter Township board discusses opening search for new fire chief

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department opens vaccination for additional health care priority groups

Buchanan

YMCA offering free six-week program

News

Niles Police Log: Dec. 31-Jan.3

Dowagiac

Dowagiac event pavilion ready for use in spring

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: State reports 502,119 COVID-19 cases, 12,678 related deaths.

Edwardsburg

South Bend resident dead following semi versus vehicle crash

Dowagiac

Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce gives back to local families

News

MDHHS to donate KN95 masks to agencies in need