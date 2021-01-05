Dowagiac event pavilion ready for use in spring

DOWAGIAC — Community members will soon be able to enjoy outdoor programs, events and more in downtown Dowagiac.

According to the city of Dowagiac and the Dowagiac District Library, the concrete, staining and grading for a new event space behind the library is complete.

The city and library have been working together the past year developing an event pavilion that will both provide space for events like the Summer Concert Series and the library’s outdoor activities and programming.

“We’re excited,” said Dowagiac District Library director Matthew Weston. “In addition to the construction and renovation at the library, the pavilion has progressed nicely. I think all that is left is for the grass surrounding the pavilion to grow back.”

Located at the intersection of New York Avenue and Main Street, the pavilion was constructed in conjunction with the library’s expansion. The city agreed to provide funding for the pavilion in exchange for usage of the pavilion for the community concert series and community events. The project was budgeted for $85,000, with capital project funds used to pay for it.

“It’s going to be nice having an outdoor space we can utilize that is right next to us,” Weston said. “We can use this space for larger group gatherings that we can’t have indoors right now.”

In other construction news, the new expanded wing of the library is currently open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Patrons are asked to wear a mask upon entry, and only 15 patrons are allowed in the wing at one time due to COVID restrictions.

The expanded wing is currently housing books that will be moved to the original wing once it is renovated. Once finished, the original wing will house the teen and local history sections of the library, as well as study rooms.

Weston expects the construction process to be complete by the end of March, with a grand opening ceremony hosted soon after, pandemic permitting. He believes the library will begin using the pavilion to host programming at that time.