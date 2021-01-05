expand
January 7, 2021

Niles Police Log: Dec. 31-Jan.3

By Submitted

Published 10:00 am Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Dec. 31

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

4:23 a.m. – S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

6:19 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

7:49 a.m. – S. Ninth/Oak, suspicious vehicle

9:05 a.m. – 600 block N. Front, disturbance

10:27 a.m. – 1300 block Oak, fraud

11:21 a.m. – N. Fifth/Lake, be on lookout Niles

12:40 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, domestic violence

1:27 p.m. – Ferry/N. 17th, traffic stop

1:35 p.m. – 20th/Baldwin, traffic stop

1:43 p.m. – 100 block N. Third, abandoned vehicle

2:04 p.m. – 200 block N. 16th, civil dispute

2:31 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop

2:41 p.m. – 500 block Oak, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

3:05 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop

3:11 p.m. – E. Main, threat

3:59 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop

4:06 p.m. – N. Front/Ferry, traffic stop

4:30 p.m. – S. Third/Silverbrook, traffic stop

4:52 p.m. – N. 17th/Cedar, traffic stop

5:03 p.m. – 500 block E. Main, alarm-burglary/others

5:57 p.m. – 500 block Howard, larceny

6:52 p.m. – 1400 block Sheridan, suspicious person

8 p.m. – Broadway/N. Fifth, traffic stop

8:08 p.m. – 1400 block S. 11th, traffic stop

8:57 p.m. – 1400 block Sheridan, intoxicated person

10:57 p.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, obstruction of justice/warrant

11:05 p.m. – Huron/S. Fifth, gun shots

11:52 p.m. – Fort/S. Third, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

 

Jan. 1

 

12:26 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

1:24 a.m. – 400 block N. State, noise

1:43 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, obstruction of justice/warrant

2:11 a.m. – S. Ninth/Silverbrook, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

2:43 a.m. – 200 block Cass, civil dispute

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

11:06 a.m. – S. Lincoln/Chicago, property destruction accident

11:14 a.m. – 1100 block N. Fifth, property destruction accident

11:49 a.m. – N. Third/Broadway, property destruction accident

12:04 p.m. – N. Third/Cedar, attempt to locate

1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

2:37 p.m. – 600 block S. Third, suspicious situation

3:45 p.m. – 400 block N. Fourth, noise

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:43 p.m. – Ferry/N. 15th, traffic stop

7:14 p.m. – E. Main/N. Eighth, traffic stop

7:25 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, fire-structure

7:46 p.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, traffic stop

8:10 p.m. – 400 block N. Fourth, disturbance

8:17 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

10:30 p.m. – W. Main/N. State, traffic stop

10:32 p.m. – S. Third/Huron, violation of controlled substance act

 

Jan. 2

 

12:42 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, traffic stop

12:45 a.m. – 900 block Michigan, noise

1:15 a.m. – S. 16th/Cherry, traffic stop

3:23 a.m. – 400 block Michigan, suspicious vehicle

3:43 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, motor vehicle theft

3:46 a.m. – 1300 block Bond, suspicious vehicle

3:54 a.m. – Quality Inn, suspicious vehicle

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

4:28 a.m. – Howard/N. 13th, suspicious person

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

8:19 a.m. – 500 block N. 17th, utility

10:43 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, traffic stop

10:57 a.m. – N. 12th/Howard, property destruction accident

11:05 a.m. – 2100 block Lake, found property

1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

2:20 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth,unwanted person

2:51 p.m. – 1600 block Huron, stalking

2:54 p.m. – N. Fifth/Lake, traffic stop

4:06 p.m. – Maple/S. 17th, traffic

4:14 p.m. – 1600 block Sycamore, suspicious person

5:32 p.m. – 300 block N. Third, alarm-burglary/others

8:09 p.m. – 1600 block Howard, threat

8:41 p.m. – N. Third/E. Main, disturbance

8:54 p.m. – N. Second/Cass, traffic

9:10 p.m. – N. Sixth/Howard, traffic stop

9:54 p.m. – Oak/S. 15th, traffic stop

11:40 p.m. – N. Seventh/Ferry, traffic stop

 

Jan. 3

 

12:51 a.m. – Grant/S. St. Joseph, traffic stop

1:01 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, weapons offense

1:36 a.m. – N. Second/Wayne, traffic stop

2:31 a.m. – 1300 block Bond, suspicious vehicle

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

4:16 a.m. – 1700 block Oak, disturbance

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:51 a.m. – S. Third, personal injury accident

10:50 a.m. – N. Fifth/Pokagon, traffic stop

11:47 a.m. – 1800 block Baldwin, attempt to locate

12:09 p.m. – N. 17th/Sheridan, traffic stop

12:16 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, traffic stop

12:45 p.m. – Marmont/Plym Park, traffic stop

1:31 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, traffic stop

3:13 p.m. – 100 block Sycamore, traffic stop

3:40 p.m. – 1100 block Marion, traffic

3:54 p.m. – 600 block N. Seventh, attempt to locate

4:59 p.m. – 700 block Ferry, assault and battery

7:03 p.m. – Broadway/N. 11th, property destruction accident

8:03 p.m. – Broadway/S. Third, traffic stop

8:24 p.m. – N. Third/Broadway, traffic stop

9:13 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest

