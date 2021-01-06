expand
Ad Spot

January 7, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

By Staff Report

Published 4:03 pm Wednesday, January 6, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien County reported a new COVID-19 death Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 8,976 COVID-19 cases and 189 deaths. That number is up from 188 related deaths reported Tuesday.

Nearby Cass County reported 3,021 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths,

Van Buren County reported 4,045 cases and 74 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 7,122 30 day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 508,736 COVID-19 cases and 12,918 related deaths.

More News

Cass County 4-H announces award winners

State, federal COVID-19 aid on the way for local businesses

With diversion programs on the rise, Berrien County sees fewer evictions

Dowagiac man arrested after firing shots into car

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Cass County 4-H announces award winners

Business

State, federal COVID-19 aid on the way for local businesses

Berrien County

With diversion programs on the rise, Berrien County sees fewer evictions

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man arrested after firing shots into car

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

News

Michigan entering next phase for COVID-19 vaccinations

News

First Presbyterian Church of Niles welcomes new pastor

Buchanan

Buchanan planning, city commissions host joint work session

Cass County

Cass County Animal Control to host vaccination clinics

News

Niles water superintendent talks winter water concerns

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 4-5

News

New MDARD emergency order extends pesticide applicator credentials until June 2021

Breaking News

Niles Family Video closing as national franchise shuts down

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Business

Reed’s Rental Hall closing, welcoming in nonprofit to space

Cassopolis

Local performance group hosting shoe drive to raise money for trip

News

Niles Charter Township board discusses opening search for new fire chief

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department opens vaccination for additional health care priority groups

Buchanan

YMCA offering free six-week program

News

Niles Police Log: Dec. 31-Jan.3

Dowagiac

Dowagiac event pavilion ready for use in spring

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: State reports 502,119 COVID-19 cases, 12,678 related deaths.

Edwardsburg

South Bend resident dead following semi versus vehicle crash

Dowagiac

Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce gives back to local families