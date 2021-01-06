expand
Ad Spot

January 7, 2021

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 4-5

By Submitted

Published 9:54 am Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Monday, Jan. 4

8:51 a.m. — 400 block of Cleveland, civil matter

9:35 a.m. — 300 block of Chestnut, larceny

9:45 a.m. — block of Park Place, retail fraud

12:10 p.m. — block of S. Paul, alarm — unfounded

1 p.m. — S. Front/Commercial, traffic stop

7:30 p.m. — 100 block of Lester, suspicious situation

9:50 p.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, civil matter

 

Tuesday, Jan. 5

12:01 a.m. — 500 block of S. Front, general assist

11:05 a.m. — 300 block of Spruce, civil matter

11:20 a.m. — 700 block of N. Front, general assist

11:31 a.m. — 700 block of N. Front, general non-criminal

11:35 a.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost,

12:15 p.m. — 300 block of Pokagon, civil matter

2:47 p.m. — 56000 block of M-51 S., general assist

5:19 p.m. — 100 block of Spruce, general non-criminal

6 p.m. — 100 block of Park Place, larceny

6:14 p.m. — 200 block of S. Front, general assist

8:37 p.m. — 56000 block of M-51 S., general assist

8:52 p.m. — 100 block of Spruce, suspicious situation

11:19 p.m. — 400 block of Cleveland, civil matter

11:20 p.m. — 400 block of Cleveland, lost property

More News

Cass County 4-H announces award winners

State, federal COVID-19 aid on the way for local businesses

With diversion programs on the rise, Berrien County sees fewer evictions

Dowagiac man arrested after firing shots into car

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Cass County 4-H announces award winners

Business

State, federal COVID-19 aid on the way for local businesses

Berrien County

With diversion programs on the rise, Berrien County sees fewer evictions

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man arrested after firing shots into car

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

News

Michigan entering next phase for COVID-19 vaccinations

News

First Presbyterian Church of Niles welcomes new pastor

Buchanan

Buchanan planning, city commissions host joint work session

Cass County

Cass County Animal Control to host vaccination clinics

News

Niles water superintendent talks winter water concerns

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 4-5

News

New MDARD emergency order extends pesticide applicator credentials until June 2021

Breaking News

Niles Family Video closing as national franchise shuts down

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Business

Reed’s Rental Hall closing, welcoming in nonprofit to space

Cassopolis

Local performance group hosting shoe drive to raise money for trip

News

Niles Charter Township board discusses opening search for new fire chief

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department opens vaccination for additional health care priority groups

Buchanan

YMCA offering free six-week program

News

Niles Police Log: Dec. 31-Jan.3

Dowagiac

Dowagiac event pavilion ready for use in spring

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: State reports 502,119 COVID-19 cases, 12,678 related deaths.

Edwardsburg

South Bend resident dead following semi versus vehicle crash

Dowagiac

Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce gives back to local families