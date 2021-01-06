Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 4-5
Monday, Jan. 4
8:51 a.m. — 400 block of Cleveland, civil matter
9:35 a.m. — 300 block of Chestnut, larceny
9:45 a.m. — block of Park Place, retail fraud
12:10 p.m. — block of S. Paul, alarm — unfounded
1 p.m. — S. Front/Commercial, traffic stop
7:30 p.m. — 100 block of Lester, suspicious situation
9:50 p.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, civil matter
Tuesday, Jan. 5
12:01 a.m. — 500 block of S. Front, general assist
11:05 a.m. — 300 block of Spruce, civil matter
11:20 a.m. — 700 block of N. Front, general assist
11:31 a.m. — 700 block of N. Front, general non-criminal
11:35 a.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost,
12:15 p.m. — 300 block of Pokagon, civil matter
2:47 p.m. — 56000 block of M-51 S., general assist
5:19 p.m. — 100 block of Spruce, general non-criminal
6 p.m. — 100 block of Park Place, larceny
6:14 p.m. — 200 block of S. Front, general assist
8:37 p.m. — 56000 block of M-51 S., general assist
8:52 p.m. — 100 block of Spruce, suspicious situation
11:19 p.m. — 400 block of Cleveland, civil matter
11:20 p.m. — 400 block of Cleveland, lost property