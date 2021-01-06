Rev. Ray Fulbright, of Niles

Feb. 14, 1950 — Jan. 3, 2021

Reverend Raymond Fulbright, 70, of Niles, entered into eternal rest at Memorial Hospital in South Bend on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

Ray was born on Feb. 14, 1950, to Nicholas E. and Sally Ann (Goodling) Fulbright.

After graduating from Berrien Springs High School, class of 1969, Ray went on to attend Bethel College and Dubuque Theological Seminary. Ray worked for several years as a welder and industrial sales. In 2004, Rev. Fulbright received his call to the ministry and was the assistant to the pastor at the First Presbyterian Church of Niles. In 2014, he would become the pastor of Memorial Presbyterian Church in South Bend. In 2015, Rev. Fulbright would begin serving the congregation of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Niles, as pastor, where he has remained until his passing.

Ray had a variety of hobbies and interests including, feeding wild birds, boating, gardening and the wind at his back when he was on a motorcycle. Ray also was a roller coaster enthusiast, a special bond he shared with his daughter. He also had a love for music, sometimes recalling the days he played in a band in high school, The Likes of Us.

On Oct. 25, 1969, Ray wed the love of his life, Sandra Brohman at a ceremony in Arden, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sally Fulbright and his mother-in-law, Linda Ann Brohman.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Sandra Fulbright, of Niles; his father, Nicholas (Gwen) Fulbright, of North Port, Florida; son, Shawn Fulbright, of Rockford, Michigan; a daughter, Shannon (Mike) Brodeur of Hancock, Michigan; three grandchildren, Anthony, Madeline and Olivia; siblings, Jerry (Jill) Fulbright, of Sturgis, Michigan, Peggy (Tharon) Taylor, of Franklin, Kentucky, Nick (Debbie) Fulbright, of Three Oaks, Michigan, and Keith (Mandy) Fulbright, of Berrien Springs; Sandra’s father, Earl L. Brohman of Berrien Springs and her sister, Sheryl (Jim) Kesterke of Berrien Springs as well as many extended family members and close friends.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Reverend Ray Fulbright will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Niles with the Rev. Janet Van Lear, officiating. Committal in the Columbarium of First Presbyterian Church will be private.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles. A time of visitation will begin at St. John’s United Church of Christ at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Due to COVID-19 seating will be limited, state of Michigan guidelines will be followed, masks are required and social distancing practiced. Rev. Fulbright’s service will be available to be viewed as we livestream on our Facebook page facebook.com/BrownFuneralHomeNiles.

Memorial contributions may be made in Rev. Raymond Fulbright’s memory to the St. John’s United Church of Christ, 601 Sycamore St., Niles, MI 49120.

