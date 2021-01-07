Cass County 4-H announces award winners

CASS COUNTY — Undeterred by COVID-19, the Cass County 4-H Program celebrated its annual 4-H Awards Banquet on Nov. 14, 2020, albeit virtually.

Participants were treated to an intriguing episode of “Jumanji, the County Clover Caper,” where four active 4-H members worked through daunting riddles to save Hailey Harman, Cass County 4-H program coordinator, from virtual lock-down.

“Working with these four teens was a lot of fun bringing a little entertainment to the awards evening,” Harman said. “With all 4-H activities moving to virtual involvement, it’s been challenging to keep everyone engaged and wanting to participate. This was a great way to do both, entertain and acknowledge some very special people.”

Those honored this year include:

Seniors:

Jena Bradley

Riley Bush

Casey Clark

Kaleb Collins

Heaven Cooper

Owen Cooper

Dominick Cox

Morgan Dull

Ellianna Fonseca

Alyssa Gearhart

Benjamin Gillesby

Madison Green

Eve Heintzberger

Allie Johnson

Skylar Littrell

Mary Luchowski

Savannah McDougle

Erin Morgan

Chris Mosher

Cheyann Name

Brandon Newland

Taylor Palmer

Levi Peterson

Meg Pomranka

Alexis Rauch

Alana Reed

Gabriella Rowan

Bridget Sager

Mica Samys

Julia Sheets

Andrew Shenfeld

Grace Silverthorn

Elliott Smith

Courtney Sobieski

Abbiegaile Souers

Caitlyn Steensma

Brianna Stockwell

Sarah Stovern

Jimmy Strukel

Elizabeth Tharp

Ava Tomas

Justin Townsend

Huntter Wallace

Daniel Waltz

Addison Ward

Aidan Ward

Makayle Weedon

Ashton Weston

William Westphal

Isaiah Witmer

Horse Honorees/Scholarships:

Graciana Smith — Gymkhana and Ranch Honoree Trophies

Daniel Doyle — ES Scholarship and Horse Council Scholarship

Zoe Pegura — Western and English Honoree Trophies

Graciana Smith — Bea Porath Memorial Scholarship

State Awards

Emily Luthringer — Senior Goat

County Medals

Daniel Doyle — Senior Dog

Makayla Dopkowski- Senior Mentorship and Goat

Brianna Stockwell — Senior Achievement

Teen Leaders

First Year — Brianna Stockwell

Second Year — Katherine Gregory, Noah Krager, Anna Ives, AJ Harris, Jamie Howard

Leader Milestones