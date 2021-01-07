Cass County Conservation District prepares for new year

CASSOPOLIS — The Cass County Conservation District is ready for a new year.

Administrator Korie Blyveis recently provided an update as to what the Cass County Conservation District has been up to recently and what residents can look forward to in 2021. While the office remains closed to in-person activities, Blyveis assured that staff are hard and work and are responding to phone messages.

To start, the district board has officially changed meeting dates and times to 3 p.m. the second Monday of each month. Meetings will be hosted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic until further notice. Contact the office at (269) 445-8641, ext. 5 for Zoom meeting information.

“Our regular board meetings are always open to the public, and we encourage you to attend and help us grow,” Blyveis said.

Additionally, district staff are excited to begin the five-year county resource assessment/

“We will be seeking your help to create a new business plan to better protect and enhance Cass County’s natural resources,” Blyveis said. “Volunteers are needed to serve on planning committees, assist with tree sale and assist the invasive species strike team efforts when they begin in our area.”

In other Cass County Conservation District news: