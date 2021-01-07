COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties all reported new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 9,075 COVID-19 cases and 190 deaths. That number is up from 189 related deaths reported Wednesday.

Cass County reported 3,053 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths. That number is up from 46 deaths reported Wednesday.

Van Buren County reported 4,075 cases and 75 deaths, up from 74 deaths reported Wednesday.

Berrien County has reported 7,213 30 day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 512,751 COVID-19 cases and 13,094 related deaths.