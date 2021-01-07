expand
January 7, 2021

Dawn Frost, 74, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee

By Submitted

Published 3:18 pm Thursday, January 7, 2021

Nov. 13, 1946 — Jan. 1, 2021

Dawn Frost, 74, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, formerly of St. Johns, Michigan, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, Murfreesboro.

Funeral services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes — Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating.  Burial will take place at Sowle Cemetery, Essex Township. Visitation will be hosted on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Dawn was born in Lansing, Michigan on Nov. 13, 1946, the daughter of Earl W. and Doris M. (Funnell) King. On Aug. 6, 1965, Dawn married Charles L. Frost in St. Johns, MI.  Charles passed away on Jan. 1, 2013.

Dawn retired from Regions Bank as the president’s secretary. In her retirement, she enjoyed scrapbooking, gardening, crafts and baking. She liked traveling, attending festivals with her friends, watching her grandson play baseball, and spending time with her dogs.  She was a member of the Red Hats Society.

She is survived by her daughter, Angie and Brian Hostetler; grandchildren, Madison and Drew Hostetler; brother, Doug and Christine King; nieces and nephews, Cheryl Miller, Steve and Grace King, Ryan King and Chris King, Brent and Chad Johnson, and Alex Frost; and her uncle, George Secord. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Gregory Frost; and brother, Wayne King.

Memorials contributions may be made to Rutherford County Pet Adoption and Welfare Services (PAWS), 285 John R. Rice Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.  Online condolences can be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes — Osgood Chapel, St. Johns.

