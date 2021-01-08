expand
Ad Spot

January 8, 2021

Suspects identified in Dowagiac murder

By Staff Report

Published 5:24 pm Friday, January 8, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Two suspects connected to a Dowagiac murder have been identified and charged by the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office.

Deidra Tomlin, 39, and Jaime Loriot, 41, both of Hill Street in Dowagiac, have been charged in connection to the murder of an unidentified 43-year-old man in Dowagiac, following an investigation from the Dowagiac Police Department.

Tomlin has been charged with open murder, a felony with a penalty of up to life in prison, in addition to tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine, concealing the death of an induvial and felony firearm charges.

Loriot was charged was tampering with evidence, a felony charge punishable by more than 10 years in prison, accessory after the fact to a felony and concealing the death of an individual.

The charges stem from a murder that took place at the Hillcrest Apartments on Monday.

On Thursday, the Dowagiac Police Department began an investigation into a homicide that occurred at the Dowagiac apartment complex after receiving information about a potential murder. Once on the scene, officers located a male subject deceased from a gunshot wound in an apartment at the complex.

Police soon narrowed in on the victim’s girlfriend, Tomlin, as a suspect. Officers learned that Tomlin and victim argued on Monday, during which the victim was shot.

Tomlin and another roommate, Loriot, solicited help from another acquaintance of theirs to dispose of the victim’s body. Tomlin and Loriot were unable to remove the body and left him in the apartment in a trash dumpster and fled the area.

Police were able to locate the suspects at a residence in South Bend. With the help of South Bend Police and South Bend Police SWAT, Tomlin and Loriot were taken into custody.

The victim’s name is currently being withheld pending family notification.

More News

Suspects identified in Dowagiac murder

COLUMN: Remember our history

Berrien County health officials provide update on vaccine availability

Kalamazoo man sentenced for prison for breaking into Cass County church

Breaking News

Suspects identified in Dowagiac murder

Berrien County

Berrien County health officials provide update on vaccine availability

Cass County

Kalamazoo man sentenced for prison for breaking into Cass County church

News

To avoid large crowds, ice sculptures to quietly arrive in downtown Niles

Cass County

Benton Harbor man with history of assaultive behavior sentenced to a year in Cass County Jail

Breaking News

Girlfriend, accomplice arrested in connection to Dowagiac murder

Cass County

Edwardsburg veteran sentenced to probation in Cass County mental health court

Cass County

Cass County welcomes new commissioners

News

Scuba diving tradition takes place in St. Joseph River

Cass County

Cass County Animal Control saved 96 percent of cats, dogs in 2020

Dowagiac

Patrick Hamilton to host Strong Beginnings preschool program

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan relaunches 21-day equity challenge

Breaking News

Police investigating murder at Dowagiac apartment complex

Berrien County

Police seeking suspect in Niles Cash Advance robbery

Brandywine Education

Brandywine, Buchanan schools back to the classroom

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Education

Niles native on medal-winning Alma College iGEM team

Cass County

Cass County Conservation District prepares for new year

Dowagiac

DUS prepares for return of in-person learning next week

Business

Mobile bakery bringing sweet treats to Niles

Cass County

Cass County 4-H announces award winners

Business

State, federal COVID-19 aid on the way for local businesses

Berrien County

With diversion programs on the rise, Berrien County sees fewer evictions

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man arrested after firing shots into car