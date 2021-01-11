expand
Ad Spot

January 12, 2021

Dowagiac murder victim identified

By Staff Report

Published 11:55 am Monday, January 11, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Law enforcement has released the name of a Dowagiac man who was shot to death last week at a Dowagiac apartment complex.

Bryce Grove, 43, of Dowagiac, has been identified as the subject investigators found dead at the Hillcrest Apartments Thursday afternoon. Previously, the victim’s name had been withheld pending family notification.

Deidra Tomlin, 39, and Jaime Loriot, 41, both of Hill Street in Dowagiac, have been charged in connection to the murder of Grove, following an investigation from the Dowagiac Police Department.

Tomlin has been charged with open murder, a felony with a penalty of up to life in prison, in addition to tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine, concealing the death of an induvial and felony firearm charges.

Loriot was charged was tampering with evidence, a felony charge punishable by more than 10 years in prison, accessory after the fact to a felony and concealing the death of an individual.

The charges stem from a murder that took place at the Hillcrest Apartments on Monday.

On Thursday, the Dowagiac Police Department began an investigation into a homicide that occurred at the Dowagiac apartment complex after receiving information about a potential murder. Once on the scene, officers located Grove deceased from a gunshot wound in an apartment at the complex.

Police soon narrowed in on the victim’s girlfriend, Tomlin, as a suspect. Officers learned that Tomlin and Grove argued on Monday, during which Grove was shot.

Tomlin and another roommate, Loriot, solicited help from another acquaintance of theirs to dispose of the victim’s body. Tomlin and Loriot were unable to remove the body and left him in the apartment in a trash dumpster and fled the area.

Police were able to locate the suspects at a residence in South Bend. With the help of South Bend Police and South Bend Police SWAT, Tomlin and Loriot were taken into custody.

 

More News

James Rutz, of Dowagiac

Rev. Ray Fulbright, of Niles

Shirley Killion, of Niles

Donald Lesley Irwin, of Niles

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cassopolis

Deubner named new Cassopolis school board president

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools Board of Education elects new president

News

Niles City Council addresses riot at nation’s capitol

News

Semi-trailer truck, passenger vehicle involved in Niles crash

Dowagiac

Wayne Township, Road Commission reach street improvement agreement

Buchanan

Buchanan commission partners with Andrews University to consider redevelopment strategies

News

Niles City Council extends The NODE through April 12

Business

Niles roller rink chained, owner fined after violating MDHHS orders

Dowagiac

Cass County Council on Aging awarded grant from Pokagon Fund

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 523,618 cases, 13,401 deaths

Berrien County

Area residents receive probation in Berrien County Court Monday

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 8-10

Berrien County

Michigan 4-H to host virtual canine science camp

News

State officials commend bar, restaurant owners for compliance with COVID-19 emergency health orders

Dowagiac

Dowagiac murder victim identified

Dowagiac

Pokagon water specialist meets with Rotary

Business

Staff react to Family Video closing

News

Niles Police Log: Jan. 4-6

Cass County

Elkhart man sentenced on drug charges in Cass County Court

Cass County

One person injured in pedestrian versus truck crash

Breaking News

Suspects identified in Dowagiac murder

Berrien County

Berrien County health officials provide update on vaccine availability

Cass County

Kalamazoo man sentenced for prison for breaking into Cass County church

News

To avoid large crowds, ice sculptures to quietly arrive in downtown Niles