January 12, 2021

Elaine Jordan, formerly of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 3:43 pm Monday, January 11, 2021

Jan. 22, 1932 — Jan. 8, 2021

Elaine Patricia Jordan, of West Lafayette, Indiana, formerly of Cassopolis, died peacefully Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, just two weeks before her 89th birthday.

Her life began on Jan. 22, 1932, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, one of four children born to Lovell and Edith (Doney) Rolfe. She attended John Adams High School in South Bend, Indiana. Elaine married Donald Keith Jordan in South Bend, Indiana on June 3, 1950. He preceded her in death in 2007.

Elaine and Don enjoyed playing golf, their bowling league, attending Notre Dame football games, hosting social events, and playing cards with friends. They loved being near water and built a wonderful home to retire in on Diamond Lake. They spent many summer days together at the family cabin on Pickerel Lake in Michigan.

Elaine was successful at real estate in Michigan, Illinois, and Indiana. She last was a realtor for Cressy & Everett Real Estate in Edwardsburg. She had an impeccable talent for doing interior decorating of homes as well. With a knack for finding and refinishing antiques, every room in her house was filled with curated treasures with a turn of the century theme.

Elaine will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Mitchell, of West Lafayette, Indiana; her son, Robert Jordan, of Jocotitlan, Mexico; two granddaughters, Christy Mitchell of Burlington, Vermont, Karen Mitchell of West Lafayette, Indiana; two great granddaughters, Dahlia Scott and Daphne Scott; one great-grandson, Luke Arenas; one sister, Shirley Grant, of Florida; one sister in law, Gail Rolfe ,of Washington State; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Eunice Lee; and one brother, Wesley Rolfe.

Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13 for a hraveside service in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis where Mrs. Jordan will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband. Attendees are asked to practice safe social distancing and to wear a mask.

Elaine adored her beloved Maine Coon cat named Freddy. The family prefers contributions in Elaine’s memory may be made to a local animal shelter or favorite charity.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or leave a message online: wagnercares.com.

