expand
Ad Spot

January 12, 2021

Arthur “Art” Visser, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 3:35 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Arthur “Art” Visser, of Niles, peacefully passed away Friday night, Jan. 8, 2021. at Rose Arbor Hospice House in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

On Nov. 27, 1940, he married Margaret “Peggy” Wagoner. They enjoyed 78 years of marriage. Art was a hard-worker and an avid car enthusiast. He worked for Bendix Corporation in the brake division for most of his career. He was also a proud veteran of the Navy and served his country during World War II. Arthur and his wife, Peggy, were the cornerstone of their family and were lifelong members of Bertrand Bible Church.

Surviving is his daughter, Vicky Visser-Brown, and his son, Arthur Donald Visser; 11 grandchildren, many great and great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Arthur Visser; his sisters, Marie Samuelson, Dorothy Christner; his daughter, Linda Visser-Jones.

Due to COVID restrictions, no funeral services will be held.

Online condolences may be made at avinkcremation.com.  His family offers a special thank you to Heartland Hospice and to Denise Johnson, who cared for both Art and Peggy for several years, for their tender, loving care.

More News

James Rutz, of Dowagiac

Rev. Ray Fulbright, of Niles

Shirley Killion, of Niles

Donald Lesley Irwin, of Niles

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cassopolis

Deubner named new Cassopolis school board president

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools Board of Education elects new president

News

Niles City Council addresses riot at nation’s capitol

News

Semi-trailer truck, passenger vehicle involved in Niles crash

Dowagiac

Wayne Township, Road Commission reach street improvement agreement

Buchanan

Buchanan commission partners with Andrews University to consider redevelopment strategies

News

Niles City Council extends The NODE through April 12

Business

Niles roller rink chained, owner fined after violating MDHHS orders

Dowagiac

Cass County Council on Aging awarded grant from Pokagon Fund

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 523,618 cases, 13,401 deaths

Berrien County

Area residents receive probation in Berrien County Court Monday

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 8-10

Berrien County

Michigan 4-H to host virtual canine science camp

News

State officials commend bar, restaurant owners for compliance with COVID-19 emergency health orders

Dowagiac

Dowagiac murder victim identified

Dowagiac

Pokagon water specialist meets with Rotary

Business

Staff react to Family Video closing

News

Niles Police Log: Jan. 4-6

Cass County

Elkhart man sentenced on drug charges in Cass County Court

Cass County

One person injured in pedestrian versus truck crash

Breaking News

Suspects identified in Dowagiac murder

Berrien County

Berrien County health officials provide update on vaccine availability

Cass County

Kalamazoo man sentenced for prison for breaking into Cass County church

News

To avoid large crowds, ice sculptures to quietly arrive in downtown Niles