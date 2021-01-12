expand
January 12, 2021

Semi-trailer truck, passenger vehicle involved in Niles crash

By Staff Report

Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

NILES — A two-vehicle crash occurred at Fifth and Sycamore streets in Niles around midday Tuesday.

A passenger vehicle and semi-trailer truck were involved in a crash at the intersection of Sycamore and Fifth streets, which slowed the intersection down.

According to Niles City Police Department Captain Kevin Kosten, deputies report the semitrailer was southbound on Fifth Street and had entered the intersection.

The passenger vehicle, which was eastbound on Sycamore Street, did not have the right of way and hit the semitruck after it had entered the intersection.

Kosten said only minor injuries were reported, and no one was transferred to the hospital.

The driver of the passenger vehicle received a citation.

