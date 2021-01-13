MEC lobbies to remain closed through Feb. 12

CASSOPOLIS — With continued concerns about the COVID environment, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of customers and employees, MEC lobbies will remain closed through at least Friday, Feb. 12.

Co-op leadership continues to monitor the COVID environment and recommendations from state officials to determine next steps, and those will be communicated prior to any official re-opening, officials said.

The drive-through window at the Cassopolis office remains open, and payments left in the drop boxes at all co-op district service centers by 5 p.m. Monday through Friday will be posted that day.

MEC is part of the critical infrastructure and continues to work to meet the needs of customers. While lobbies are closed, Solutions Agents continue to take calls.

If business requires customers to meet with a team member, call (800) 492-5989 to schedule an appointment. All electric, propane and fiber operations teams continue their regular work with strict precautions in place. This includes new propane tank sets and fiber in-home installations. “We will use all appropriate personal protective equipment with in-home work and ask all customers to wear a mask and maintain a distance of at least 6 feet,” said Patty Nowlin, vice president of corporate communications in a press release.