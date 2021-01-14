expand
January 14, 2021

Haunted house to donate scholarships to area seniors

By Submitted

Published 1:05 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

NILES — The Niles Scream Park is offering local students a chance to be granted funds toward their continuing education.

The Niles Haunted House Board of Directors recently announced that it is awarding four $500 scholarships to three seniors at the Niles High School and one senior at the Brandywine High School. Additionally, another scholarship will be awarded to a senior at one of the following schools:  Brandywine High School, Buchanan High School, Dowagiac High School, Edwardsburg High School, Lakeshore High School or Niles High School.

A scholarship of $500 will be awarded in memory of William F. Alford, Jr. to a qualifying senior at the Niles High School. Preference will be given to students pursuing education in the field of business.  Other criteria include community service, economic need and academic merit.

Scholarships of $500 will also be awarded in memory of Lou Milley to a qualifying senior at the Niles High School and in memory of John Carlson to a qualifying senior at Brandywine High School. The scholarships are awarded based on community service, economic need and academic merit. The Lou Milley scholarship gives preferential treatment to those applicants who have a background in graphic arts or plan on majoring in this area.

Another scholarship will be offered in memory of longtime volunteer Gottlieb “Chris” Christ. This scholarship also is for $500 and is open to seniors at Niles High School. It will be awarded based on the criteria listed above.

The Keith Shurte Memorial Scholarship is made possible by the Shurte family and friends. The scholarship is worth up to $500 and seniors from Niles, Brandywine, Lakeshore, Buchanan, Edwardsburg and Dowagiac High Schools are eligible to apply. Applicants must have completed at least 50 hours of volunteer work at the Niles Scream Park in the last two years, demonstrate academic success and be attending a secondary college, university or trade school in the next academic year.

In order to be considered for these scholarships, community service is a must, officials said.

For more information, a student should contact their school guidance counselor and ask for the applicable scholarship application.

