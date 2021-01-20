expand
Ad Spot

January 21, 2021

Cass County Fair announces 2021 book cover contest

By Max Harden

Published 2:18 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — The Cass County fair is enlisting help from county youth for its latest project.

The organization recently announced its 2021 Cass County Fair Book Cover the Theme Contest, asking the county’s youth to submit hand-drawn illustrations of the fair’s book cover depicting their theme for the fair.

Participants must be ages 5 to 19 and all artwork must be on 8.5 by 11-inch paper. All entries must be submitted to the fair by email by Thursday, Feb. 4.

“We like to see creativity from the kids,” said Fair Board President Brian Kuemin. “They come up with ideas that we maybe wouldn’t have. They’re thinking about the theme and how it will carry over to fair week. A lot of ideas can be generated from these contests. They can make our decisions tough sometimes.”

Last year’s fair was canceled, but Kuemin and the board created the Cass County Fair Show and Go to allow the county youth to showcase their livestock projects.

The Show and Go consisted of 13 events, including a dog show, sheep show, dairy show, and swine show. Exhibitors brought in their animals for the show and took them home the same day.

Health and safety measures included temperature checks at the gate and a COVID-19 questionnaire. Show locations were disinfected and handwashing and sanitizing stations were placed throughout the grounds and in the buildings. Access to the fairgrounds was limited to event staff, exhibitors and parents.

The winner of the contest will be notified following the selection and will receive a six-day Mega Ride Pass at this year’s fair, scheduled to take place from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7 at the Cass County Fairgrounds, 590 N. S. O’Keefe St., Cassopolis. Kuemin said that last year’s winner will receive a Mega Ride Pass for this year’s fair as the 2020 fair was canceled.

The fair reserves the right to modify or make changes to the winning artwork and theme selected for the cover.

“We reserve the right to make tweaks,” Kuemin said. “It’s going to be different this year because we did not have a full fair. Many things will carry over from last year. We won’t be making many class changes and things of that sort.”

More News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Cass County deputy saves dog from icy pond

Slow vaccine rollout hinders southwest Michigan distribution

Andrews University’s urban design studio arrives in Buchanan to kickoff revitalization project

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Cass County

Cass County deputy saves dog from icy pond

Berrien County

Slow vaccine rollout hinders southwest Michigan distribution

Buchanan

Andrews University’s urban design studio arrives in Buchanan to kickoff revitalization project

Berrien County

Berrien County vaccine supplies remain limited, residents urged to have continued patience

Buchanan

‘Freddie the Stoner’ says Jimmy Kimmel changed his life

Cassopolis

Dowagiac charity campaign doubles fundraising goal

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Innovation Academy sees increased interest as students prepare for second semester

Cass County

Cassopolis woman injured in Pokagon Township three-vehicle crash

Berrien County

Cocaine, pistol discovered in search warrant on Phoenix Street in Niles

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Berrien County

Berrien County launching survey to investigate broadband connectivity

Cass County

Cass County Fair announces 2021 book cover contest

Brandywine Education

SMC announces fall honor rolls

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union to award 23 high school seniors with $1,000 scholarship

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD to become Heritage Southwest ISD

Cass County

Cass County Meals on Wheels workers save client from natural gas leak

News

Niles Township Board discusses e-bikes, public works equipment

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 540,115 cases, 13,865 deaths

Cassopolis

LEE celebrates MLK Day with virtual event

Cass County

Cass County Probate Court urges public to prepare for vaccination of incapacitated family members

Buchanan

Southwest Michigan wineries adapt to continued mandates

Brandywine Education

MEC accepting scholarship applications

Cass County

Bonine House to honor COVID-19 victims with light ceremony