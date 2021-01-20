Cass County Fair announces 2021 book cover contest

CASSOPOLIS — The Cass County fair is enlisting help from county youth for its latest project.

The organization recently announced its 2021 Cass County Fair Book Cover the Theme Contest, asking the county’s youth to submit hand-drawn illustrations of the fair’s book cover depicting their theme for the fair.

Participants must be ages 5 to 19 and all artwork must be on 8.5 by 11-inch paper. All entries must be submitted to the fair by email by Thursday, Feb. 4.

“We like to see creativity from the kids,” said Fair Board President Brian Kuemin. “They come up with ideas that we maybe wouldn’t have. They’re thinking about the theme and how it will carry over to fair week. A lot of ideas can be generated from these contests. They can make our decisions tough sometimes.”

Last year’s fair was canceled, but Kuemin and the board created the Cass County Fair Show and Go to allow the county youth to showcase their livestock projects.

The Show and Go consisted of 13 events, including a dog show, sheep show, dairy show, and swine show. Exhibitors brought in their animals for the show and took them home the same day.

Health and safety measures included temperature checks at the gate and a COVID-19 questionnaire. Show locations were disinfected and handwashing and sanitizing stations were placed throughout the grounds and in the buildings. Access to the fairgrounds was limited to event staff, exhibitors and parents.

The winner of the contest will be notified following the selection and will receive a six-day Mega Ride Pass at this year’s fair, scheduled to take place from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7 at the Cass County Fairgrounds, 590 N. S. O’Keefe St., Cassopolis. Kuemin said that last year’s winner will receive a Mega Ride Pass for this year’s fair as the 2020 fair was canceled.

The fair reserves the right to modify or make changes to the winning artwork and theme selected for the cover.

“We reserve the right to make tweaks,” Kuemin said. “It’s going to be different this year because we did not have a full fair. Many things will carry over from last year. We won’t be making many class changes and things of that sort.”