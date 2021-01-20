Cocaine, pistol discovered in search warrant on Phoenix Street in Niles

NILES — A Niles man was arrested on drug charges Wednesday after the Southwest Drug Enforcement Team followed up on a tip of suspected narcotics trafficking in the city of Niles.

According to the Michigan State Police, SWET West division detectives executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Phoenix Street in the city of Niles, where they discovered more than an ounce of cocaine, an unregistered pistol and other evidence of drug trafficking.

A 47-year-old Niles man was arrested for delivering/manufacturing and maintaining a drug house, and charges will be sought for other individuals who were present at the scene.

SWET is comprised of sworn law enforcement personnel from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Allegan Police Department, Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Barry County Sheriff’s Office, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Covert Township Police Department, Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Kalamazoo Township Police Department, Michigan State Police, South Haven Police Department, Saint Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, and Sturgis Police Department.

SWET is funded in part by the Michigan High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area as well as the U.S. Department of Justice, Byrne JAG grant.

“This project was supported by Byrne JAG grant #2013-MU-BX0051 awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), and administered by the Michigan State Police (MSP). Points of view or opinions contained within this document do not necessarily represent the official position or policies of the MSP or DOJ.”