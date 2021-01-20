COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien County reported one new COVID-19 death Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 9,675 COVID-19 cases and 195 deaths, up from 194 deaths reported Tuesday.

Cass County reported 3,273 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths

Van Buren County reported 4,333 cases and 80 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 8,115 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 542,146 COVID-19 cases and 13,905 related deaths.